Record temperatures, tornado threat | Naperville Help Center | North Central women’s wrestling to nationals

Record high temperatures, tornado threat, and snow in Naperville forecast today

It will be a wild weather ride today in our area, with record-high temperatures, large hail, potential tornadoes, and snow all in the forecast.

Forecasters say temperatures in Naperville could reach 77 degrees this afternoon before plunging to a low of 17 tonight, with severe weather sandwiched within during the evening hours.

Read more about the wide range of weather the Naperville area is expected to see today.

Naperville Help Center launching March 4

Residents will soon be able to connect with Naperville elected officials in a fast and easy way. The Naperville Help Center will offer a one-stop-shop for anyone interested in reaching out to Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli or any of the Naperville City Council members.

See what the benefits might be, and how you can access the help center.

Naperville police investigate bomb threat at North Central on Monday

Yesterday, the North Central College admissions department received an email indicating there was a bomb on campus. It was eventually deemed not credible, and the college is one of many institutions to receive a threat within the past week.

Find out more about the incident, including how many other similar threats to schools have been made.

A new principal for Patterson Elementary School

Michelle Hebenstreit will be the new principal at Patterson Elementary School in the upcoming 2024-25 school year, following a unanimous vote at Monday’s Indian Prairie School District 204 Board of Education meeting.

Hebenstreit, who has held multiple roles in District 204, currently serves as a student service coordinator at Owen Elementary School. Current Patterson Principal Michele Frost is retiring at the end of this school year.

Metea Valley’s JV dance team named state champions

Metea Valley High School’s junior varsity dance team reached a milestone recently. The team won the Illinois Drill Team Association’s state championship in the JV1 Hip Hop division.

The team achieved a top 10 finish and earned their highest score in the high school’s history.

North Central women’s wrestling win second straight Regional

North Central College women’s wrestling took home the Region IV championship for a second consecutive season. Head coach Joe Norton was named the Region IV Coach of the Year for the third straight year.

The defending NCWWC National Champions earned nine individual first-place finishes and qualified all 15 wrestlers for Nationals next month.