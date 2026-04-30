Reward for bank robbery info | City bicentennial leaders | DT summer sculptures announced

FBI offering reward for information on Naperville bank robbery suspects

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two male suspects wanted for robbing Fifth Third Bank in Naperville earlier this month.

See surveillance images released of the suspects and learn more about the crime.

Naperville chooses leaders for its 2031 bicentennial celebration

Three Naperville residents have been selected to head up the plans for the city’s bicentennial celebration in 2031.

Stacey Fontechia, Atusa Freyer, and Paul Hinterlong were chosen out of a number of applicants to head up the committee, which will plan the city’s 200th anniversary commemoration.

Find out more about the three and the roles they’ll play in the planning process.

Downtown Naperville revisits dog days of summer with sculpture series

Downtown Naperville is bringing back a ‘pupular’ pick for this year’s summer sculpture series.

The theme will be the “dog days of summer,” a revisit to the concept used in 2019, which saw an assortment of painted dog sculptures lining the sidewalks.

Find out more about this year’s series and the one purrfect outlier that will be added into the mix.

Following fall rainout, Naperville District 203 Crosstown Classic races return

After rain washed away the annual Naperville School District 203 Crosstown Classic races this fall, organizers worked hard to make sure the highly anticipated event got back on track for the spring, finally crossing the finish line on Saturday.

Hundreds of elementary school students from kindergarten through fifth grade took part.

Take a look at some of the fun.

Little Friends organization, CEO get Live Long and Prosper Award

The Nimoy Knight Foundation has awarded both Little Friends, Inc. and its President and CEO Mike Briggs with the Live Long and Prosper Award.

The award recognizes individuals and organizations who have made “extraordinary contributions to their communities,” and who represent the values of service, logic, and hope espoused by actor Leonard Nimoy.

Learn more about the Nimoy Knight Foundation and why it chose Little Friends and Briggs for this honor.

Centennial Beach opening day set

Mark your calendars: Centennial Beach will open for the season on Saturday, May 23. The Naperville Park District is offering pre-season membership rates through Monday, May 25.

At a park board meeting on Thursday, April 23, district officials indicated work on filling the beach up for the season was underway. Lifeguard training was also taking place. Forty lifeguards from last season are slated to return this year, and 20 new applicants have been hired for the upcoming season as well.