Route 59 resurfacing near complete | Oktoberfest returns | New Taste of Naperville

November completion expected for Route 59 resurfacing through Naperville

The Illinois Department of Transportation is nearing the end of a months-long resurfacing project on Illinois Route 59 in Naperville and Aurora.

Asphalt paving begins this month, with the work on track to finish in November.

See how progress is underway on the project.

Council creates vision statement, narrows options for Naperville electric utility’s future

The Naperville City Council provided guidance on future decision-making for the city’s electric utility at a workshop this week.

The council adopted a vision statement as a foundation for the work anticipated going forward and narrowed a list of possible structural options for the utility.

Read more about the discussions that took place during the recent strategy workshop.

Winners announced for DuPage County 2026 community services grant

Five suburban residents are getting a boost toward their higher education costs thanks to DuPage County’s 2026 Community Services Block Grant Scholarship.

Scholarships totaling $35,000 were given to the students to put toward education costs like tuition, books, supplies or other expenses.

Find out more about the scholarship recipients.

Annual Oktoberfest celebration returns to Naper Settlement

Naper Settlement is ringing in fall and sharing the tastes of Germany with its annual Oktoberfest celebration on Friday, Oct. 2 and Saturday, Oct. 3.

The event features a variety of German cuisine from local food trucks and restaurants, Oktoberfest beers and live music across two days.

Read more about what to expect this weekend at the festival.

First-ever Taste of Naperville showcases city’s unique flavors

Dine Naperville is inviting residents to enjoy the flavors of the city during the first-ever Taste of Naperville, Oct. 9-18.

More than 20 restaurants are participating, offering deals on signature bites at $5, $10, $15 and $20 price points.

Learn more about the new event happening this month.