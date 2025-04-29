Sentencing in bicyclist death | Ransomware attack on DuPage County | Mary Gibson recognition

Woodridge man gets 10-year sentence for killing Naperville bicyclist in DUI crash

A Woodridge man has been sentenced to ten years in prison for killing a Naperville bicyclist while driving drunk, then leaving the scene of the crime.

Salil Chander, 35, appeared in DuPage County court on Monday morning, where he entered a plea of guilty but mentally ill to one count of aggravated DUI resulting in the death of another person.

Ransomware attack affects several DuPage County offices

A ransomware attack on Monday had an impact on several DuPage County offices.

A statement from Chief Judge Bonnie Wheaton, Circuit Court Clerk Candice Adams, and DuPage County Sheriff Jim Mendrick said the attack affected the sheriff’s office, the 18th Judicial Circuit Court, and the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office. It was first noticed by the county around 2:30 a.m. and was reported to the FBI and Secret Service.

The county is looking into the full extent of the attack, but did note there was no impact to the jail or public safety. In-person court hearings on Tuesday will go on as planned.

Body found in water at forest preserve identified as Naperville man

The body found in the water at Burlington Park Forest Preserve in Naperville on Saturday has been identified as that of a 44-year-old Naperville man, according to Forest Preserve District of DuPage County officials.

Quick-thinking neighbors help Naperville family escape fire

Thanks to alert neighbors, a Naperville family was safely evacuated Monday morning after a fire broke out at their home.

The incident happened at a house on the 100 block of Locust Court.

Mary Gibson recognized for Naperville Park Board leadership

Mary Gibson, the recently departed president of the Naperville Park Board, was recognized for her leadership role and contribution to the elected body over the past four years at her final meeting.

