Sentencing in DUI death | NFL champ leads Benet football | Downtown closures

Aurora man gets nine-year sentence for DUI crash killing Naperville teacher

An Aurora man has been sentenced to nine years in prison for a DUI crash that killed a Naperville teacher back in 2023.

Joshua Crye’s vehicle crashed into the car of Welch Elementary School teacher Nicole Dickerson.

Former NFL star James White starts role as Benet football coach

Former New England Patriots running back James White is now the new football coach for the Benet Academy Redwings.

The NFL star helped lead the Patriots to three Super Bowl championships during his time on the field.

Eddie Bauer, Amber Waves Salon to close in downtown Naperville

Two downtown Naperville businesses will be closing down soon.

Clothing retailer Eddie Bauer is shutting its doors after more than 20 years, and Amber Waves Art of Hair Salon is saying goodbye after three decades.

Racing simulator business gets green light

An amusement-type racing simulator business has been given the go-ahead to open in the High Grove Plaza shopping center, following a recent vote from the Naperville City Council.

Sim Racing, which currently has an operation in Algonquin, has announced plans of opening its second Chicagoland location in Naperville at 1911 Glacier Park Ave.

Company representatives brought the proposal to the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission in early December and received a favorable recommendation. The city council, which has final say, voted in favor of the business at its Tuesday, Jan. 20, meeting.

Driver’s education fees could rise in Naperville District 203

The Naperville School District 203 board of education is considering increasing the price of driver’s education classes for the 2026-2027 school year from $400 to $500.

Naperville girl collects 1,600 books for low-income children

Naperville fifth grader Aarvi Vakharia has a passion for reading and books, and wanted to pass that love on to underprivileged kids who don’t have easy access to them.

Hosting a book drive, she was able to collect more than 1,600 books.

Hear more about Aarvi’s gesture of goodwill and the support she got from the community.