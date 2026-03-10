Severe weather threat | Ruth’s Chris opens | Feed the Need

Threat of severe weather for Naperville Tuesday

The Naperville area could see some severe weather later today, with the National Weather Service noting the potential for thunderstorms, high winds, hail, flooding, and a risk of tornadoes.

Learn more about what’s in the forecast and when the storms could hit.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House opens at Block 59 in Naperville

A popular fine-dining chain has opened a new location at Naperville’s Block 59.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House, found at 460 S. Route 59, welcomed its first batch of customers on Monday, joining a bevy of restaurants in the dining and entertainment district.

Learn more about what the restaurant offers.

Local lawmakers back bike lane legislation

A piece of state legislation pertaining to bicyclists’ rights on the roadway was discussed at a recent Naperville City Council meeting.

House Bill 2454, which is working its way through the General Assembly, was discussed during the public forum portion of the city council’s March 3 meeting. At its core, HB 2454 states that bicyclists are an “intended user” on all roadways where ridership is permitted.

Local state representatives Maura Hirschauer, who introduced it, and Janet Yang Rohr are in support of the legislation, though Naperville staffers have expressed opposition to it as it would increase the city’s liability and risk if the bill were to become law. Councilman Ian Holzhauer asked city staff to get a deeper understanding of why the lawmakers are proposing the bill.

Feed the Need! returns to Benedictine to pack 400,000 meals

Hundreds of volunteers headed to Benedictine University this weekend for Feed the Need!, a food packing event designed to help supply food to children in need around the world.

The goal? To provide a meal a day to more than 1,000 children for a year.

See how the community came together for the effort.

Studio 204 brings STEM learning to IPSD 204 students

Indian Prairie School District 204 recently launched Studio 204, a STEM focused learning center at the Kathryn J. Birkett Center.

Fry Elementary fifth graders celebrated the opening by participating in a lesson at the center.

Take a look at what the new lab offers students in the district.