St. Patrick’s Day Parade | North Aurora Road closure | Rosie’s Home Cookin’ reopens

Naperville St. Patrick’s Day festivities kick off this weekend

St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are a go in Naperville this weekend, with the city’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade hosted by the West Suburban Irish set for Saturday.

The parade will start at 10 a.m., departing from the corner of Mill Street and Ogden Avenue near Naperville North High School, and ending on Webster Avenue and Porter Street near Naperville Central High School. This year’s grand marshal is longtime WSI member Eddie Curley.

There are about 100 parade entrants this time around, and NCTV17 will provide live coverage of the event both on-air and online.

Ahead of the parade will be the 17th annual Naperville Sunrise Rotary St.Paddy’s Day 5K, which starts at 8 a.m.

4-month North Aurora Road closure for bridge replacement project

A portion of North Aurora Road between Naperville and Aurora will be shut down for four months starting Tuesday, March 31, as utility work necessary for a road widening project, setting up the replacement of a 110-year-old railroad bridge, gets underway.

During that time, the section of the roadway between Pennsbury Lane and Frontenac Road will be closed to all traffic in both directions.

Read more about the road closure and details of the upcoming project.

Naperville community leaders help save veteran-owned restaurant

There were few dry eyes in the room at Rosie’s Home Cookin’ Wednesday afternoon as community members and local leaders gathered to celebrate its reopening.

The restaurant faced closure last year after losing its lease at its old site, 1567 N. Aurora Road. But with the help of Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli, Rosie’s was able to find a new home at 2155 CityGate Lane.

Learn how community leaders worked together to keep the business alive.

Trinity Jones earns 2026 MaxPreps Illinois Girls Basketball Player of the Year

Adding to her growing list of accolades, Naperville Central star senior Trinity Jones was named the 2026 MaxPreps Illinois Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

Find out what earned her this honor and the other recognitions she’s received.

District 203 to keep its debt service levy

Naperville School District 203 will retain the previously earmarked funds for its debt service levy, based on recent direction from the board of education.

As with all school districts across Illinois, Naperville 203 has the opportunity each spring to abate all or portions of its debt service levy before tax bills are sent out. District officials have indicated Naperville 203’s required bond and interest payments for the 2025 levy year stand at $151,000.

The board of education, at its most recent meeting, gave administrators the direction not to abate the funds. It was based, in part, by anticipated shortfalls in the broader budget in upcoming years.

Geometry refresh proposed in IPSD 204

The principles and content of geometry haven’t changed, but administrators in Indian Prairie School District 204 are proposing updates to align the way they teach the subject to middle and high school students.

The changes would even out the sequence of core geometry concepts and would result in new course materials for the geometry essentials and regular geometry courses at the high school level.

Find out what the proposed changes would mean for students.