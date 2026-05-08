State of the City | Brandy Melville opening | Stamp Out Hunger drive

State of the City spotlights all that’s ‘Made in Naperville’

‘Made in Naperville’ was the theme of this year’s State of the City address, delivered Tuesday by Mayor Scott Wehrli at the Embassy Suites Chicago-Naperville.

He highlighted businesses, products, and medical advancements that have sprung from Naperville, and the innovators who make it all possible. Focal points included the growth of the I-88 corridor, the city’s thriving downtown, and the 2026 balanced budget.

Take a look at some of the highlights from the presentation.

Brandy Melville opening first suburban Chicago shop in Naperville

California-inspired fashion brand Brandy Melville will be setting up shop in downtown Naperville, marking its second location in Illinois.

Find out more about where to find them and when they’ll open.

Naperville Fredenhagen Park fountain reopens with a splash

The Exchange Club Memories Fountain at Naperville’s Fredenhagen Park has sprung back to life this week, returning after a five-year hiatus.

Learn more about the fountain and why it was originally shut down.

Route 59 traffic safety initiative this Saturday

On Saturday, May 9, Naperville police along with other police agencies in Northern Illinois will be conducting a stepped-up Route 59 traffic safety initiative.

Officers will be keeping a close eye out for speeders, distracted drivers, restraint violaters, and other offenses, as motorists drive the stretch of Route 59 from Lake County to Will County.

New superintendent Dr. John Price prepares to lead IPSD 204

Ahead of his start date on July 1, Dr. John Price is preparing to take on the role of superintendent of Indian Prairie School District 204.

That includes holding principal round tables and meeting with community members to gain more insight on the district.

Learn more about what he’s doing to prepare for this new leadership role.

Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive this Saturday

This Saturday, May 9, residents are encouraged to put unexpired, nonperishable food items in bags by their mailboxes for the 34th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

The event is sponsored by the National Association of Letter Carriers and the National Rural Letter Carriers Association. They’ll be partnering with Loaves & Fishes Community Services for the drive. Mail carriers and Loaves & Fishes volunteers will collect the food items which will support those in need.

Mayor Scott Wehrli issued a proclamation at Tuesday’s city council meeting, lauding the initiative. Last year, Naperville letter carriers collected nearly 60,000 pounds of donated food in the local drive.