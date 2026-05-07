New superintendent Dr. John Price prepares to lead IPSD 204

Ahead of his start date on July 1, Dr. John Price is preparing to take on the role of superintendent of Indian Prairie School District 204.

Principal round tables

As he plans for the coming years, he is prioritizing the feedback of school leaders.

“What I’m doing right now is listening and learning about what’s happening in the school district and opportunities for growth, and what we want to keep doing, the strengths of the district, of which there are many, many, many, and then opportunities for improvement,” Price said.

To achieve this goal, Price has organized round table discussions with the district principals, from elementary to high school.

“This part of doing the principal round tables, meeting with community members, is going to lead into me developing and leading the school district through a strategic planning process to lead us through the next five years of growth for the community,” Price continued.

“As a 204 parent and a 204 principal, I’m really excited to work with him. I know his commitment to relationships is really going to be critical to our work,” Kendall Elementary School Principal Breah Jerger said.

Coming into ‘Safer, Stronger 204’ referendum

The board of education offered Price a three-year contract, and he was appointed to the position at a board meeting in December. He’s leaving a role he’s held for eight years as superintendent of North Chicago School District 187.

Price will take over from current Superintendent Dr. Adrian Talley, who is stepping down after his contract ends at the close of the 2025-26 school year.

Price comes at a pivotal time, as the district is in the early stages of its $420 million “Safer, Stronger 204” bond referendum, funding projects like new high school turf fields, secure entrances at 11 schools, and renovations at Hill and Gregory middle schools.

Asking questions to plan for years ahead

“He’s been very present already, which, if that’s an indication of the future, it’s going to be really exciting for our district,” said Rachel Witkowski, principal at Graham Elementary School. “He’s already getting to know the things we’re working on and our goals for the future.”

“I’m asking a lot of questions about what’s working in the school district and how our principals are being supported by the district, and I’m listening to hear about all of the great things that are happening in 204, and what I can do as an incoming leader to keep that working and keep that moving forward,” Price said.

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