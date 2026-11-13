Stolen machine gun charges | Illumination returns | Downtown Holiday Glow

Man charged with felony possession of a machine gun after Naperville arrest

Naperville police said a traffic stop near the intersection of South Washington Street and Aurora Avenue on Tuesday resulted in the arrest of a Romeoville man who now faces a number of charges. Among those are being a felon in possession of a machine gun, a weapon which authorities say had been reported stolen, according to a press release.

Find out more about the incident.

Naperville City Council holds third and final 2027 budget workshop

Historic preservation, forestry, and downtown parking accommodations were among the topics the Naperville City Council delved into at the third and final municipal budget workshop on Tuesday,

The council has been combing through next year’s spending plan with city staffers this fall in anticipation of next month’s adoption of the budget and the corresponding property tax levy.

Read more about the council’s most recent discussion about the 2027 budget.

Morton Arboretum’s 14th ‘Illumination’ aglow with northern lights

The Morton Arboretum puts nature in a new light this holiday season with its 14th year of Illumination.

There are several new exhibits this year, including the northern lights display — 400 feet of canopy with laser projections, lit as if it’s the aurora borealis.

Get a sneak peek of this year’s Illumination, which opens Saturday.

Naperville Riverwalk Commissioners approve two bid designs for South Extension, Hillside Gateway

Riverwalk Commissioners unanimously approved a recommendation from the Riverwalk Planning, Design, and Construction Committee on Nov. 10 to include a bid alternative for the South Extension and Hillside Gateway project.

At a PDC meeting last week, committee members voted to have two bid designs for the project: the original plan with four design elements identified for possible removal, and a second design at a lower bid with the elements already removed. The committee had considered possible design alternatives to help lower costs of the project, which has more than doubled since it was initially pitched in 2024.

The Riverwalk Commission’s recommendation will go to Naperville City Council for final consideration before the project goes out to bid. Commissioner Andy Hynes, deputy director of the city’s Transportation, Engineering, and Development department, said TED would put the project out to bid in January.

Downtown Naperville adds Holiday Glow to festive favorites

Downtown Naperville is decking the halls for the holidays with a festive lineup of new events and old favorites.

A new Downtown Holiday Glow event headlines this year’s holiday calendar on Nov. 27 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., featuring roaming performers, free hot chocolate, and even Santa himself! But there’s also some extra cheer being spread this weekend, when some businesses will offer discounts and giveaways during a Holiday Open House on Saturday, Nov. 14, and Sunday, Nov. 15

Get the full rundown of the seasonal fun coming to downtown Naperville.

Dan Iverson leaves a lasting legacy at Naperville North

Naperville North girls’ cross-country coach Dan Iverson has been with the school for more than three decades, encouraging and shaping student-athletes along the way.

But he’s nearing his own finish line with North, as he prepares to retire at the end of the school year.

Hear more about the impact Iverson has had in his 33 years with the school.