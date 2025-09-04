Supna Jain tapped for council seat | D203 teacher contract ratified | Proposed data center discussion

Supna Jain tapped to replace Longenbaugh on Naperville City Council

The Naperville City Council will nominate Supna Jain to fill the council seat left vacant by Allison Longenbaugh.

Learn more about Jain and when an official vote on the matter will take place.

Naperville District 203 board and teachers union officially vote through new contract

The Naperville School District 203 Board of Education and the Naperville Unit Education Association have officially voted through a new teacher contract.

The agreement will bring a boost in hourly rates for extra duties and internal substitution, and an annual salary increase over the next four years.

Learn more details about the contract.

Data center proposal in I-88 corridor draws concerns from nearby residents

Naperville residents sounded off about a proposed data center at the former Alcatel-Lucent property near the I-88 corridor at Wednesday’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.

Karis Critical Data Centers has proposed constructing two facilities over multiple phases at the 40.87-acre site, located at 1960 Lucent Lane.

Read more about the Karis proposal and what residents had to say about it.

Naperville Park District plans prescribed burns at local parks

The Naperville Park District is preparing to start its seasonal fall prescribed burns within twelve Naperville parks.

Find out more about the benefits of the burns and which parks are on the list.

With no Powerball winners Wednesday, jackpot grows to $1.7B

With no winners in last night’s Powerball, the $1.4 billion jackpot has now climbed to $1.7 billion, with the next drawing set for this Saturday.

The winning numbers from Wednesday were 3, 16, 29, 61, and 69, with a Powerball of 22.

The growing jackpot likely means more Naperville residents will be heading out for tickets, as they did for last night’s drawing.