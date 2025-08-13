Teacher strike authorization | $1M donation for DuPage Animal Services | City leadership internships

Naperville District 203 teachers vote to authorize strike, if necessary

Teachers in Naperville School District 203 have voted in favor of authorizing a strike, though there are no immediate plans to strike at this time.

This news comes as students in the district are preparing for the first day of school on Thursday.

A $1 million donation to DuPage County Animal Services

Nonprofit group DuPage Animal Friends announced Tuesday it has secured $1 million in donations for DuPage County Animal Services.

The funds will go toward the new 18,000-square-foot shelter facility, which opened in June and is offering expanded services within modernized space.

Naperville invites the next generation of leaders to the table

The city of Naperville is offering two opportunities for students to get involved in their community: through local government student board and commission experiences and a Mayoral internship program.

How IPSD 204’s proposed budget meets district priorities

Before the school board votes on the 2025-26 budget in Indian Prairie School District 204, administrators broke it down — not only by the numbers, but also by priorities.

Chief School Business Official Matt Shipley laid out the top four priorities of the next budget during the board’s most recent meeting.

Northwoods of Naperville plans progress

The planned redevelopment of a dormant office building site along Warrenville Road is progressing. The Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission recently took action on a granular detail related to the previously announced 64-unit Northwoods of Naperville townhome project.

The Northwoods of Naperville proposal was first unveiled in February and has since gone through a series of reviews and approvals within the Planning and Zoning Commission and on the city council. At Wednesday’s meeting, commissioners approved a sign proposal that is larger than normally permissible under municipal code. Developer M/I Homes sought the variance because of the secluded entrance into the site.

With all major approvals in place, M/I Homes has announced it plans to begin pre-sales within the 12.18-acre property, 1151 E. Warrenville Road, in the fall.