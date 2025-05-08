Teen gathering trend precautions | Route 59 safety initiative | Casey’s planned on Ogden

Naperville police monitoring teen gathering trend for potential Friday meetup

Naperville police say they are paying close attention to an online “trend” encouraging a large teen gathering in downtown Naperville on Friday night.

There will be a large police presence in the area that night as a precaution.

Review some talking points the NPD encourages parents to have with their kids about such gatherings.

Naperville City Councilman Ian Holzhauer announces run for county board seat

Recently reelected Naperville City Councilman Ian Holzhauer says he plans to run for a District 5 seat on the DuPage County Board in the midterm election.

He made the announcement on Facebook Sunday night, a few hours after being sworn into office to begin his second four-year term on the Naperville City Council. He stated within the post, “The number one duty of candidates and elected officials is to be candid with voters. Many have asked about my future intentions. Rather than be cagey, I will be straightforward.”

In a comment on the post, Holzhauer revealed that he will be running for the four-year seat currently held by Sadia Covert. Her current term expires on Dec. 7, 2026.

Route 59 traffic safety initiative taking place this Friday

This Friday, May 9, the Naperville Police Department will be joining other law enforcement agencies for a Route 59 traffic safety initiative.

Police agencies in northern Illinois from Lake County to Will County will be keeping a close eye on the thoroughfare, watching for speed, seatbelt, distracted driving, and other safety violations.

Other police departments taking part include South Barrington, Shorewood, Plainfield, West Chicago, Streamwood, Wauconda, and Warrenville, as well as the Cook County Sheriff Department.

Casey’s plans fourth Naperville store

Iowa-based convenience store chain Casey’s plans to grow its presence in Naperville, based on plans recently submitted to city officials. The company hopes to open a store at 20 E. Ogden Ave., at the site of an existing Bucky’s Mobil.

Casey’s, known for its selection of pizzas and bakery, plans to raze the Bucky’s building and replace it with a 3,218-square-foot store that matches the company’s signature building design. Casey’s currently has three stores in Naperville.

The Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday reviewed the company’s proposal — including the demolition plans — and gave a favorable recommendation to the city council, which will have the final say.

KidsMatter celebrates first Teen Philanthropy Initiative graduates

The inaugural class of the KidsMatter Teen Philanthropy Initiative graduated from the program on Wednesday, April 23, at the Naperville Municipal Center.

The two-year program, open to high school juniors, teaches students about nonprofit work and immerses them in the world of philanthropy.

Hear what this program has meant to some of the students involved.