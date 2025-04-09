Text to 911 | IPSD 204 Golden Apple finalist honored | Centennial Park detention basin feedback

Text-to-911 comes to DuPage County

DuPage County residents now have the ability to send a text message to 911 as emergencies arise.

On Tuesday, the DuPage County Board recognized the technological advancement during a proclamation for National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.

Naperville Park District seeks feedback on Centennial Park detention basin

The Naperville Park District is seeking community input on the ice rinks and sand volleyball courts located in the stormwater detention basin at Centennial Park, 500 W. Jackson Avenue.

Park district officials have identified several challenges in maintaining the volleyball courts and ice rinks, including flooding and inconsistent temperatures.

To gauge interest and guide future plans for the amenities, the park district has shared a questionnaire on its website, available until April 25.

Naperville teacher honored at Golden Apple finalists’ celebration

Neuqua Valley High School teacher Gillian Schneider was one of the 30 Illinois educators honored at the Q Center in St. Charles on Saturday for being a Golden Apple Award finalist for excellence in teaching.

Student services educator ‘coming back’ to leadership role in IPSD 204

An educator with experience in both Naperville-area public districts is returning to Indian Prairie School District 204 to take on the role of assistant superintendent for student services.

Christine Igoe of Woodridge was appointed to the position Monday night by a unanimous vote of the school board.

Neuqua softball alum Hannah Meeks returns to the mound for Illinois State

With open spots in the Redbird rotation, Neuqua Valley alumna Hannah Meeks was ready for a breakout sophomore season as a pitcher for Illinois State. But a shoulder injury arose early in the year, shutting down her sophomore campaign.

The Neuqua Valley alumna returned to the mound this past February and has already appeared in 16 games, with five starts.

