The Matrix Club evicted | Police caution about walkouts | Pickleball world record 

The Matrix Club evicted, business currently closed

The Matrix Club has been evicted from its space at 808 S. Route 59, as confirmed by both the business and its landlord. It is currently closed.

A notice taped to The Matrix Club’s window notes to the tenant or authorized representatives “that in connection with the eviction currently in process, limited access to the premises will be granted solely for the purpose of retrieving any remaining personal property.”

That access to the premises, the note said, was permitted until 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 13.

NCTV17 is currently gathering more details on the eviction. Keep an eye on our website for a full story to come.

Naperville police urge caution, lawful conduct ahead of possible school walkouts

The Naperville Police Department is issuing words of caution in light of rumors of possible school walkouts in the area on Friday.

The NPD announced on social media that it is planning to “maintain a reasonable presence” at “potentially” planned school walkouts, noting “unlawful behavior will not be tolerated.”

11th District GOP candidates weigh in on immigration, health care, AI

Candidates for the Republican nomination to oppose 11th District U.S. Rep. Bill Foster in the November general election recently met via Zoom for a forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Naperville.

Paddles up in Naperville for pickleball world record

Local pickleball players of all ages were pumped up Thursday morning, not just to dink and volley, but to make the record books.

They did just that, thanks to the efforts of KidsMatter, setting a new Guinness World Record for most players to take a pickleball lesson at the same time.

Six Naperville-area teams head to the IHSA state chess meet

All six Naperville-area schools have qualified for the upcoming 2026 IHSA state chess meet, which begins today.

Neuqua Valley enters as the number five seed after winning the Glenbard West sectional. Waubonsie Valley is the top overall seed for a second consecutive year after winning the Kaneland sectional championship.

Lincoln Way Central wins girls wrestling regional with seven local girls heading to sectionals

The girls wrestling sectional round begins Saturday with seven local wrestlers from Metea Valley, Neuqua Valley, Naperville North, and Naperville Central hoping to punch their tickets to state.

Multiple local grapplers made school history last week by earning first-place finishes in the regional championship meet.

