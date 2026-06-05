Topgolf lot gun arrest | Scam alert | New DuPage Forest Preserve ED

Naperville Topgolf lot sees first gun-related arrest in months

Naperville police have arrested a felon on probation for allegedly being in possession of a loaded firearm in the Naperville Topgolf parking lot at 3211 Odyssey Court on Wednesday.

It’s the first gun-related arrest at the lot since November 2025.

Learn more about this latest incident.

Naperville police warn against party invitation scams

The Naperville Police Department is reminding residents to be cautious of email or text invitation scams as the season for graduation and summer parties begins.

Learn about a “phishing scam” involving using fake invitations to gain personal information.

DuPage Forest Preserve welcomes new executive director

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County has selected Anamari Golf Dorgan as its new executive director.

The district’s board of commissioners passed the appointment in a unanimous vote on Tuesday.

Learn more about why she was chosen for the job.

Neuqua students earn awards from Media Educators Association

Media production students from Neuqua Valley High School recently earned 12 top honors and five finalist spots in the 33rd annual Midwest Media Educators Association’s High School Video Festival.

Competing against students from 35 schools across the region, the Neuqua students earned awards in categories including news, sports, cinematography, and comedy. Several even won Student Production Awards from the TV Academy or advanced to a national competition.

Naperville North remembers two of its Hall of Fame coaches

Naperville North is mourning two members of its Athletic Hall of Fame: Bill Petersen and Stan Gruzka, who both died within the past week.

Learn more about the two former coaches who are “deeply woven” into the history of the school and athletic department, according to current athletic director Jon Pereiro.