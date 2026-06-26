Townhome development proposal | Fireworks for Fourth | Park After Dark

171-unit townhome development proposed in Naperville near Monarch Landing

M/I Homes of Chicago LLC has proposed a new housing development within Naperville on a long-dormant 25.2-acre site near the Monarch Landing senior living facility and the CityGate campus.

The 171-unit project, dubbed NorthGate of Naperville, was reviewed at a recent Planning and Zoning Commission meeting and is advancing to the city council with a favorable recommendation.

Read more about the NorthGate of Naperville project plans.

Image courtesy M/I Homes

Annual fireworks show set to light up Naperville sky

Sparks will fly at the annual Naperville Community Fireworks Show, set for July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Co-hosted by the Naperville Park District and the city of Naperville, the show will be held at the Frontier Sports Complex at 3380 Cedar Glade Drive.

Find out more about the holiday celebration.

‘Park After Dark’ takes downtown Naperville stage July 17-19

Three concerts reimagining popular songs and genres are coming to downtown Naperville — complete with art opportunities and “picnic packs” from downtown restaurants — during the Park After Dark series from July 17 to 19.

Learn more about this new addition to the city’s entertainment lineup.

Naper Settlement partnership expanding farmers’ market

Live music, agricultural classes, and over 40 vendors highlight Naper Settlement’s 2026 farmers’ market as the museum has announced a new partnership with Bensidoun USA.

The market runs every Tuesday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the museum, starting June 30 and continuing until September 22.

Learn more about what’s new at the 2026 market.

Applications open for 2026 Labor Day Parade

The Naperville Jaycees are accepting applications for entries for the 2026 Labor Day Parade.

The annual event will kick off in downtown Naperville on Monday, September 7, at 10 a.m.

Parade entrant applications are available on the event website and are due by August 10. Confirmation of entry into the parade will be sent the week of August 21.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Please note a correction to yesterday’s story about Anderson’s Toyshop. It is not closing, it is rejoining Anderson’s Bookshop.