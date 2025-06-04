Trangender athlete debate | Giant ducks in DT Naperville | North soccer to state semifinals

Community returns to Naperville 203 meeting for transgender athlete debate

More than 60 people attended Monday’s Naperville School District 203 board meeting to continue the debate over whether transgender athletes should be allowed to participate on teams that align with their gender identity, rather than their sex assigned at birth.

The conversation began at the May 19 board meeting after a transgender Jefferson Junior High School student won at a girls’ track meet on May 14.

Listen in to the different sides of the debate presented at the meeting.

Giant duck sculptures make a big splash in downtown Naperville

Giant ducks flocked into downtown Naperville on Monday morning to make a splashy start to summer.

18 duck sculptures were installed throughout the downtown area, all painted by local artists, as this year’s annual summer sculpture campaign.

Learn more about the ducks and a special scavenger hunt with a related theme.

Naperville North girls soccer moves on to the IHSA state semifinals

Naperville North girls soccer is headed to the state semifinals for the first time since 2019 after a dramatic win over Wheaton Warrenville South.

The Huskies tied the SuperSectional 1-1 in regulation before winning on penalty kicks, thanks to three saves by Olivia Ochsner and the clinching goal from Michelle Ruan.

North will face Lane Tech on Friday at 5:30 p.m. at North Central College.

Naperville cyclist asks others to join him in pedaling for a purpose

Avid cyclist and Naperville resident Zac Larson is asking others to join him in pedaling for a purpose in his upcoming Solstice Century ride.

The event is a 100-mile ride in a single day, done by 100 riders, to earn $100,000 for charity.

Find out more about Solstice Century.

Project Lead the Way recognition for IPSD 204 high schools

All three high schools in Indian Prairie School District 204 were recognized for the third year in a row as Project Lead the Way Distinguished Schools.

The award honors schools for achieving “exemplary results” through their participation in the national STEM and career readiness program and “empowering students to thrive in an evolving world,” school board member Catey Genc said during a recent meeting.

Metea Valley, Neuqua Valley and Waubonsie Valley are among 661 schools across the nation to earn the Distinguished recognition this year. Superintendent Adrian Talley said this is the eighth year in a row when at least one of District 204’s high schools has received this honor.