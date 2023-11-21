Turkey Trot | DuPage Care Center high ranking | Santa’s Sleigh Tour

Naperville Noon Lions Turkey Trot

The 26th running of the Naperville Turkey Trot will be held on Thanksgiving, this Thursday at 8 a.m. Find out more about the run, held by Naperville Noon Lions.

DuPage Care Center ranked as one of the top U.S. nursing homes

The DuPage Care Center, at 400 N County Farm Rd in Wheaton, was named one of the best nursing homes in the country by U.S. News and World Report. Learn more about what landed it on the list.

DuPage County public safety update

DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin recently gave a public safety update, touching on crime trends and how changes made due to the SAFE-T Act have been working. Hear more about what was discussed at the event held at Cantigny.

Santa’s Sleigh Tour returns to Naperville

Santa Claus is on his way to Naperville! During the annual visit, he’s expected to pass through 80 neighborhoods, waving to children and families before returning to the North Pole. Find out more about the 12-night adventure.

North Central College’s men’s cross country

North Central College men’s cross country finished in third place at the 2023 National Championships over the weekend. See how the Cardinals All-American runners fared to close the season.