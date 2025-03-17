Two local state champs | Early voting begins | St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Benet Academy boys basketball wins first state championship in 55-54 thriller over Warren

Benet Academy boys basketball won its first state championship in program history on Saturday night at the State Farm Center in Champaign.

The Redwings held off Warren Township 55-54 in a thriller in the 4A title game, finishing the season with a 33-5 record.

Watch how the team sealed the deal for the historic win.

Warriors Hockey Club wins fifth AHAI state title in double overtime over BGHW

The Warriors Hockey Club won the Blackhawk Cup Combined Division for a second consecutive season.

Joe Pijanowski scored the game-winner in double OT on Sunday to secure the 3-2 victory for the Warriors.

See how they skated their way into victory.

Early voting starts today in Will and DuPage counties

Early voting for the April 1 consolidated election kicks off today in Will and DuPage Counties.

Voters can cast their ballots at one of 23 polling locations in Will County or 25 in DuPage County.

Locations in Naperville include:

95 th Street Library, 3015 Cedar Glade Dr. (Will County voters)

Mall of India, 776 S. Rt. 59 (DuPage County voters)

Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle St. (both DuPage and Will county voters)

See the Will and DuPage county clerk websites for exact dates and times.

Naperville traffic stop leads to high-speed chase, alleged gun grab attempt

A Chicago man was arrested after allegedly attempting to disarm an officer following a high-speed chase in Naperville on Friday.

The incident began as a routine traffic stop but ended with multiple charges for Chicago resident Devante Gunn.

Learn more about what happened.

High winds don’t stop the Naperville St. Patrick’s Day Parade

High winds on Saturday couldn’t stop the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, hosted by the West Suburban Irish.

If you missed this year’s, no fear: give it a watch here.

Make Plans Monday: Your two-week look ahead

March 17 through April 16 (or until sold out) – Arbor Day Tree Sale, annual event by the city of Naperville. 30 different tree species available through online sale, with drive-thru pickup April 19 at Public Works Service Center.

March 17 – Sunrise on the Reaping midnight release party, Anderson’s Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Celebrating release of Suzanne Collins’ newest book. Tickets required.

March 17 – DuPage Community Concert Band at Belushi Performance Hall in the McAninch Arts Center at College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn, 7:30 p.m. Tickets required.

March 18 – INSPIRE: Explore IPEF, Indian Praire Educational Foundation Breakfast Fundraiser, at White Eagle Golf Club, 3400 Club Drive, 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tickets required.

March 19 – Student Ensembles Concert at Belushi Performance Hall in the McAninch Arts Center at College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn, 7:30 p.m. Tickets required.

March 20 – City Council Candidate Forum held by Naperville Senior Task Force, Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle St., 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Free event, public welcome.

March 20 – Take a Break with Warblers – Zoom webinar presented by the Forest Preserve District of Will County, noon to 12:45 p.m. Free event geared toward those age 10 and older, register online.

March 20 to 23 – It’s Only a Play, presented by College Theater at Studio Theatre at College of DuPage. 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 3 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets required.

March 21 – Tenth Annual Women’s Empowerment Summit, held by Quad County Urban League at Chicago Marriot Naperville, 1801 N. Naper Blvd., 8 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Registration required.

March 21 through April 19 – Easter Bunny Photos at Fox Valley Mall, located in the mall’s lower level, near Macy’s. Special bunny arrival event March 22 from 10 a.m. to noon. Reservations for photos not required but recommended.

March 22 – When Seconds Matter: Public Preparedness Workshop, held by Will County Emergency Management Agency at the Plainfield Fire District, 23748 W. 135th St., 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free event, but registration required.

March 22 and 23 – Chicago Suburban Orchid Show & Sale presented by Batavia Orchid Society at Cantigny, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free with paid parking.

March 22 and 23 – Shower of Crafts @ COD, at the College of DuPage Physical Education Center. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Tickets required, though those under 16 accompanied by a paying adult are free.

March 22 – The Sleeping Beauty, presented by Salt Creek Ballet at Belushi Performance Hall in the McAninch Arts Center at College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. performances. Tickets required.

March 22 – 2025 Chicago Harmony Sweepstakes at Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., at 7:30 p.m. Tickets required.

March 24 – Naperville City Council Candidate Forum hosted by Alliance of Latinos Motivating Action in the Suburbs, at 95th Street Library, Meeting Room B, 3015 Cedar Glade Dr., 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Free event, Spanish interpretation will be available.

March 25 – Naperville City Council Candidate Forum hosted by NCTV17. Streamed live on Channel 17 and NCTV17 website at 7 p.m., available on demand the next day.

March 25 – Blood Drive hosted by Will County Commissioner Julie Berkowicz, at 95th Street Library, Conference Rooms A & B, 3015 Cedar Glade Dr., 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

March 27 – Game By Beer: One Night Werewolf at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. 21 and older event, registration required.

March 27 to 30 – Assassins, presented by North Central College, at Theatre at Meiley-Swallow Hall,31 S. Ellsworth St. See website for show times and ticket info.

March 29 and 31 – Wild Weather – Free Nature Discovery Days, by Naperville Park District. Knoch Knolls Nature Center, 320 Knoch Knolls Road. Free event geared for ages 4 to 10. 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. No registration required.