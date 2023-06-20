Two-year tornado anniversary | Mess Fess | Children’s Lunch Hour Entertainment

Two-year anniversary of Naperville Tornado

Today, June 20, marks two years since an EF-3 tornado swept through the Naperville and Woodridge area, damaging more than 130 homes in the process.

Some of those homeowners are still cleaning up, as small pieces of glass, metal, and other debris got embedded within the soil in their yards. The removal of those particles is not covered by insurance. To help in those efforts, the State of Illinois awarded a $1 million grant in January.

At tonight’s Naperville City Council meeting, the group will vote on a resolution to kick in up to $500,000 more for those clean-up efforts. Those funds would be administered through the Muthusami Paravel Foundation within the Naperville Tornado Relief Fund for environmental yard clean-up and landscape remediation of Naperville homes which were affected.

New Two Bostons’ store grand opening celebration

A grand opening celebration will be held this Saturday at the new Two Bostons’ location inside the Market Meadows Shopping Center at 1239 South Naper Blvd.

Pet parents and their furry friends are invited to the store on June 24 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., to enjoy raffles, prizes, and more.

The Market Meadows store is the seventh Two Bostons location, and the third one in Naperville. The first store opened in downtown Naperville 17 years ago. More information regarding the new store can be found on the Two Bostons website.

Mess Fess this Saturday at DuPage Children’s Museum

Kids can enjoy getting messy on purpose this Saturday at the DuPage Children’s Museum’s “Mess Fess.” Find out what activities will be included in the day’s fun.

Free pet microchipping

A free pet microchipping event will be held this weekend across the Chicagoland area.

24Pet is hosting its first-ever 24-hour microchipping event called “Chip-In,” in which ten animal shelters in and around Chicago will provide free microchipping services to area pets.

Locations near the Naperville area include the DuPage County Animal Services building at 120 N County Farm Road in Wheaton, and Spay Illinois Pet Well Clinics at 2765 Maple Avenue in Lisle. Hours vary by location: a full list of times can be found on the 24Pet website.

Children’s Lunch Hour Entertainment

The Naperville Park District is hosting Children’s Lunch Hour Entertainment on six Tuesdays this summer, including today. Find out more about the free performance series.