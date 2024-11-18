Washington Street back to 4 lanes | Illumination returns | Community Christmas Luncheon

Washington Street back to four lanes in downtown Naperville

Good news for area motorists: Washington Street is back to four lanes being open in downtown Naperville.

The stretch of the road between Chicago and Benton avenues had been undergoing construction since February of this year, due to the Washington Streetscape project. That initiative involved complete road rehab, utility work, and streetscape modernization.

All that remains are some finishing touches to cap off the project, city officials say. Those should be done by the end of this month.

Looming $6.1 million grocery tax loss could force tough decisions for Naperville

On Jan. 1, 2026, Illinois will eliminate its 1% tax on groceries, a change that will leave Naperville with an estimated $6.1 million hole in the city’s 2026 budget.

At the latest Naperville City Council 2025 budget workshop, city officials discussed what consequences that might have locally.

Learn more about the tough choices that may need to be made in light of the revenue loss.

New display and sensory-friendly event at The Morton Arboretum’s Illumination exhibit

On Saturday, The Morton Arboretum’s Illumination exhibit opened for its 12th year, bringing a spectacle of light and sound to showcase the beauty of trees.

This year’s display brings back many old favorites, along with a new exhibit in its Grand Garden called “Celebration Circle.”

Get a sneak peek at this year’s Illumination and find out more about how the arboretum is making it more inclusive.

Benet Academy earns state runner-up trophy for third consecutive season

Benet Academy girls volleyball took home the 4A state runner-up trophy for a third consecutive season.

The Redwings advanced to the championship match with a victory over Huntley on Friday night. In the finals on Saturday, Benet fell to ESCC rival Marist in three sets. The Redwings finished the season with a 40-2 record.

Catch the highlights from their hard-fought state match.

Reservations now open for the 2024 Community Christmas Luncheon

Reservations are now being taken for the Community Christmas Luncheon, taking place at the Chicago Marriott Naperville, 1801 N. Naper Blvd. at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24.

The event, put on by the Naperville Park District and Naperville YMCA, offers Naperville senior citizens and families in need a chance to celebrate the holidays alongside others with a festive meal, free of charge. There will also be some holiday-themed activities at the event.

The tradition had been an annual event for years, up until 2020 when it was switched to an at-home meal delivery model for households due to the pandemic. This is its first year back to the in-person format.

Reservations must be made by Monday, Dec. 9 either by phone at 630-904-9595, or by contacting Myles Cochran at mcochran@ymcachicago.org. Those reserving should note their name, phone number, total number of attendees, and guests’ names. The park district also welcomes donations from the community to support the luncheon through its website.

Strikes aplenty at Battle of the Badges bowl-off

The bowling balls were rolling and strikes were aplenty at the inaugural Battle of the Badges bowl-off recently held at the Naperville Bowlero on Aurora Avenue.

The idea for the friendly competition between the Naperville Police Department and the Naperville Fire Department was pitched to the crews by the folks at Bowlero, and both were game.

Watch some highlights from the match-up and learn which group came out on top once the pins had settled.