Washington streetscape work almost done | NCTV17 honored | 4 local teams to playoffs

Downtown Naperville’s Washington streetscape project nears completion

The Washington Streetscape project in downtown Naperville is nearing completion.

Katie Wood, Interim Executive Director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance, discussed the project’s progress with Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli and Director of Transportation, Engineering and Development, Bill Novack.

Find out what to expect in the area over the next couple of weeks as the streetscape project wraps up.

NCTV17 named Illinois Parks’ Top Journalist, nominated by Naperville Park District

Naperville Community Television (NCTV17) was recently named Illinois Parks’ Top Journalist for 2024 by the Illinois Association of Park Districts.

The Naperville Park District nominated the station for the honor.

Learn more about the award and how the station’s coverage of the park district led to this accolade.

Find the spookiest Halloween displays in Naperville with the Believe House map

Halloween is almost here, and Naperville residents are showing off their spooky spirit with some frighteningly good displays.

If you want to know where to find them all, the Believe House in Naperville has you covered. It’s put out its annual map of some of the coolest haunts in town.

Find out where to see the map and how it came to be.

PowerForward DuPage hosts fifth annual DuPage County Trade Apprenticeship Expo

More than 700 people attended PowerForward DuPage’s Trade Apprenticeship Expo on Thursday at the IBEW Local 701union hall in Warrenville.

The event featured over a dozen of DuPage County’s union construction building trade affiliates.

Check out some of the information available at the event for those interested in careers in the trades.

Pups parade in their Howl-o-ween costumes in downtown Naperville

Costumed canines and their owners headed to downtown Naperville last Thursday night for Two Bostons’ annual Trick or Treat Pet Parade.

More than 500 dogs turned up for the event, in their best Howl-o-ween garb.

Take a look at some of the creative costumes on display in the parade.

Four local football teams head to IHSA playoffs

The IHSA playoff football schedule is set with four local teams competing for a state title.

In class 5A, Benet Academy will host Perspectives Leadership at 7 p.m. on Friday.

In class 8A, Waubonsie Valley returns to the postseason for the first time since 2018 and will travel to Oswego on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Also in class 8A, Naperville Central will host Schaumburg on Friday at 7:00 p.m.

And Naperville North hosts Maine South on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. in the class 8A bracket.

You’ll be able to catch highlights of all four games on NCTV17’s sports page.