West Nile mosquitoes detected | IPSD support staff contract | North team second at state

DuPage County reports first West Nile positive mosquitoes of 2026

DuPage County health officials say they have detected the first batches of mosquitoes in the county this year that have tested positive for West Nile virus.

Find out where they were found and what residents can do to protect themselves against infected mosquito bites.

Support staff contract approved in IPSD 204

Indian Prairie School District 204 has its compensation details set for the next four years — for support staff as well as teachers — after the approval of a new union contract.

The agreement between the school board and the Indian Prairie Classified Association, known as IPCA, gained unanimous approval Monday night.

Learn more details about the contract.

District 203 mental health support program showing positive results

A growing mental health support program within Naperville School District 203 is showing fruitful results, according to officials.

RISE, which first was introduced in 2019, has grown in the years since with more student participants and reports of improved test scores.

Read more about RISE’s growth, and what the board of education had to say about it at a recent meeting.

Naperville North takes second in the boys gymnastics state finals

At the IHSGCA boys gymnastics state meet at Hoffman Estates, Naperville Central and Naperville North competed among the state’s elite.

Husky junior Stas Kalabayda impressed the judges, finishing in second in the all-around and winning the pommel horse championship. That helped Naperville North to the state runner-up trophy. Glenbard West won the state title for a second consecutive season.

Take a look at some of the highlights.

Park district to hold playground ribbon cuttings

The Naperville Park District is holding three upcoming park playground ribbon cuttings to celebrate the installation of new playground equipment and other related features at each of the green spaces.

The first of the three celebrations will take place at Columbia Commons, 1524 Oxford Lane, at 5 p.m. today, Tuesday, May 19. Back-to-back celebrations are planned on Tuesday, June 2, with the first occurring at 4:30 p.m. at Kroehler Park, 507 E. 5th Ave., and the second at 5 p.m. at West Greens Park, 711 Stevens St.

For further details, visit the park district’s website.