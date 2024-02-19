Year of the Dragon | Neuqua Valley Speech wins State | Area swimmers, divers win sectionals

Year of the Dragon comes to Fox Valley Mall

The Year of the Dragon roared into the Fox Valley Mall Saturday afternoon for a celebration of the Lunar New Year. The event featured Kung Fu, choir performances, and Chinese calligraphy demonstrations.

Check out the highlights from this weekend’s festival, hosted by Xilin Association.

Naperville American Legion Post 43 offering $3K college or trade school scholarships

Naperville American Legion Post 43 will award three $3,000 scholarships to local 2024 high school graduates who plan to attend a college, university, or trade school.

Applications must be submitted by May 1. Scholarship recipients will be announced by May 25, 2024.

For scholarship eligibility requirements and selection criteria, visit American Legion Post 43’s website.

Neuqua Valley Speech Team wins State

Over the weekend, the Neuqua Valley Speech Team won the IHSA Speech State Final.

Individual state champions include:

April Zhang: Extempt and Oratory

Anurag Ghosh: Special Occasion

Avaneesh Thiyagarajan: Prose

Meiling Sun: 2nd, Impromptu

Alyssa Shroff: 4th, Informative

Metea Valley Speech placed ninth at the State tournament.

Aurora stands strong on the fifth anniversary of the Henry Pratt tragedy

Aurora honored the victims of the Henry Pratt Company mass shooting, in which a disgruntled employee opened fire at the workplace five years ago. City officials presented each of the victims’ families with a plaque to commemorate their loved one. The city also unveiled a bench with each victim’s name that will live forever at the Aurora Police Department.

Hear from the victims’ family members at the candlelight vigil.

Local swimmers and divers headed to State

On Saturday, Waubonsie Valley boys swimming and diving won a sectional championship for the second consecutive season. While Naperville Central senior Thomas Egan won the diving sectional title.

See which local swimmers are heading to the 2024 state meet next weekend!