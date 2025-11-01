Naperville North boys soccer wins the sectional championship 2-0 over Naperville Central

It’s a beautiful Halloween night over at Naperville North, where we have a crosstown matchup in the boys soccer sectional final. Naperville North defeated Lockport 4-0 in the sectional semis while Central shut out West Aurora 2-0 in the other semifinal. Earlier this year, the Huskies won a 1-0 nail-biter at Naperville Central. The Redhawks are looking for back-to-back sectional championships, while Naperville North hopes to remain undefeated and move on to the supersectionals. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Each team gets an early chance at a goal

Early in the first half, the Redhawks advance toward the box. Zacaria Sajjad and Eli Jarrell complete the give-and-go, and Sajjad takes a shot on goal, but Jack Bouska is there to knock it away. The big save from Bouska keeps the game scoreless.

Later in the half, Anthony Flores sends a ball into the box, and it gets sent back, but Onkar Lidder is in the right spot. He goes for the far post, but it’s just outside. The Huskies nearly come away with one, but it’s still 0-0 with 25 minutes left in the half.

The Huskies break through just before the half

Now with less than a minute to go in the first half, North is looking for one more scoring opportunity. The ball bounces towards Sam Hess, he loads up and fires a missile right into the back of the net. The deep shot from over 30 yards out breaks the scoreless tie and gives the Huskies the 1-0 lead heading into the break.

Fast-forward to midway through the second half. Riley Hull is taking a free kick for Central, and he boots the ball in front of the net. Ryan Gervase’s header is on target, but Jack Bouska deflects it out of bounds. The big time save by Bouska protects the 1-0 Naperville North lead.

Hess and Pedersen connect to clinch the sectional title for Naperville North

With less than 15 minutes left, Central is looking for an opportunity. Sam Hess intercepts an errant pass and then bombs it down to Josh Pedersen, sprinting down the field. He beats the Central defenders and the goalie to the ball and knocks in the second goal of the night for the Huskies.

Behind a stout defense, that will seal the deal for Naperville North, who wins 2-0 over Naperville Central, claiming the boys soccer sectional championship. The Huskies move on to the supersectional round in Normal on Tuesday night.