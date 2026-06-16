Naperville Sports Weekly Awards Show 2026 Most Improved Team

Over the course of the year, many teams took a huge leap forward. From first-time achievements, to flipping the script from prior seasons. Justin Cornwell breaks down the nominees for Most Improved Team of the Year. This segment is presented by Grow Wellness.

Waubonsie Valley girls volleyball

We tip off the Most Improved list with a fall sport that is always hotly contested. Waubonsie Valley welcomed a new head coach this season, with Noel Soto taking the reins of both the boys and girls varsity teams. The change paid immediate dividends with the Warriors racking up 22 victories and winning a regional championship for the first time since 2019. Senior captains Chloe Gollaher, Hailee Pietryk, and Olivia O’Hara set the tone in their final seasons with the green and gold, while juniors Addi Candiran, Annabelle Black, and Anna Axelsen played key roles in the team’s ascension.

Metea Valley girls golf

Metea Valley girls golf has experienced multiple periods of success in its history, but nothing like what the Mustangs achieved on the links this fall. After finishing last in the DVC in 2024, Metea won its first-ever conference championship this season, shining throughout the regular season and the DVC tournament. The girls carried that momentum into the postseason, finishing in second place in the regional. At the Waubonsie Valley sectional, the Mustangs became the first golf program in school history to qualify for the state tournament. Senior McKenna Wigfield returned from a year away from the team to lead the charge alongside star freshman Maya Shah, who had the best score on the team in every postseason meet. Senior Ansley Ellis, junior Ashley Jenner, sophomore Oyuhai Sereenen, and freshman Lauren Shook all played major roles in the turnaround for a team that proved it has what it takes to compete with the best Illinois has to offer.

Neuqua Valley boys basketball

Last winter, Neuqua Valley boys basketball had a solid season, racking up 20 wins and advancing to a regional championship game. Although they returned a good amount of high-end talent, few saw the unprecedented run the Wildcats would go on this year. After falling in their third game of the season just before Thanksgiving, the Cats rolled off 30 consecutive wins. Led by Mr. Illinois basketball finalist Cole Kelly and 2nd team All-state junior Mason Martin, who combined to average nearly 40 points per game, Neuqua rolled to a perfect 10-0 DVC season, before earning a regional championship for the first time since 2022. Luke Balgro, Danny Mikuta, Arshil Khimani, and Carter Coviello all chipped in to help the team to a school record 32 wins. Despite a tough loss to Bolingbrook in the sectional semis, Neuqua Valley is a favorite to compete for the 2027 4A state championship with the majority of the roster back in the fold.

Naperville North boys volleyball

Naperville North boys volleyball was not many people’s pick to take home the 2026 DVC championship. The Huskies had not won more than five conference games in over a decade. But under new head coach Will Brewer, North took down all comers when conference play began, earning the DVC title with a 7-1 record. Despite a tough three-set loss to Yorkville in the regional round, seniors Drew Kain and Adam Hartung provided veteran leadership for a young and hungry group of Huskies. Brandon Williams, Nathan Redmond, and twins Alec and Luc Schwanebeck are part of a core that should see the blue and orange in the hunt for more conference championships and a deeper run into the postseason.

Naperville Central softball

The spring softball season saw a few turnarounds on the diamond. Waubonsie Valley went from nine wins a year ago to 16 and improved its DVC win total by four games, but it was Naperville Central who ended a pair of lengthy droughts. The Redhawks were a good team in 2025, racking up 20 wins and finishing second in the DVC with a 12-3 record. This year, Coach Nussbaum’s squad took its game to another level. For the first time since 2015, Central won the DVC, rolling through the conference with a perfect 15-0 record. The fun didn’t stop there. The Redhawks, led by the brilliant pitching from junior Avery Miller, also won a regional championship for the first time since 2015. Cali Lenz, Fiona Brown, Natalie Lau, Elise Simms, and Lacie Williams were just a few of the key contributors to the Redhawks flying all the way to the sectional round. Despite a heartbreaking loss to Oswego in the sectional semis, 2026 was a season to remember for the red and white.

Metea girls golf swings to the Most Improved Award

The Most Improved Team of the Year is…Metea Valley girls golf! The Mustangs had quaite the year this season, making it to state for the first time and winning their first DVC title!