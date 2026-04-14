Hesed House offers a path out of homelessness

For over 40 years, Hesed House has been a critical support for individuals and families experiencing or at risk of homelessness. The second largest shelter in Illinois, more than 1,000 people are served annually at Hesed House. Through partnership with local organizations and more than 7,500 volunteers providing meals, safe shelter and essential services they are able to support people and families facing homelessness toward stability and independence with dignity.

Hesed House is a nationally recognized model for ending homelessness

The Comprehensive Resource Center is one of the key differentiators of how Hesed House serves the community. The CRC directly connects guests and residents with case management, mental health counseling, medical care, legal support, and homeless prevention services—giving them the tools they need to return to independent living. Many case managers bring experience and focus on unique groups in the population – like veterans who should have access to additional Federal programs.

Annual Kentucky Derby gala and other events

Supported through partnerships, private funding, external events and public grants, Hesed House also hosts a signature fundraising event each year, the Kentucky Derby gala. Coming up on May 2 at White Eagle Country Club, this year’s Derby Gala is presented by Scientel Solutions, and chaired by Karen and Nelson Santos of Naperville. Tickets and sponsorships are available through HesedHouse.org or calling 630.897.2156.

Community members may also engage with Hesed House through events like Solstice Century, hosted by IntentGen, taking place on June 19th at Whalon Lake in Bolingbrook. This one day event gives riders a chance to work together and be part of something much bigger than themselves, which will have an incredible impact on local charities and the countless individuals they serve. Hesed House is thrilled to be one of the beneficiaries of this event again this year. For more information about how to participate in this challenging event, please visit https://solsticecentury.com/

Volunteer with Hesed House

Volunteers are a critical resource for serving the most vulnerable community members. Volunteers may host and serve meals for guests, spend time hosting activities, help with the operations of their onsite “store” or clothing closet, assist with move-outs when people achieve the next home, and so much more. They gratefully accept questions about how to become a volunteer at Hesed House through email volunteer@hesedhouse.org, or phone 630.897.2156.

Hesed House is grateful to be part of the Naperville community and looks forward to working together to end homelessness!

Spotlight Guest: Susan Schultze, Division Director, Development