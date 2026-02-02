Little Friends continues to expand and evolve services for those with disabilities

Little Friends has been empowering individuals with disabilities since 1965, when a group of passionate teachers, parents, and advocates came together to create a school for children with special needs. What began as a single program has grown into a leading human services agency in Illinois, dedicated to supporting children and adults with autism, intellectual and developmental disabilities, physical challenges, and social-emotional needs.

In responding to the evolving needs in the community, Little Friends continues to do more.

Little Friends offers comprehensive services across Illinois

LF proudly serves families in nine counties and more than 50 school districts, offering a full spectrum of programs designed to promote independence and inclusion:

Special Education & Vocational Training

50 Community-Based Residential Homes

Center for Autism

Wellness Center offering Counseling Services

Family Respite Services

Through its recent merger with the Illinois Independent Living Center, Little Friends now offers accessible, barrier-free housing for adults with physical disabilities, empowering residents to live independently and manage their daily needs with confidence.

Education and adult programs

Krejci Academy, a nationally recognized school, and Mansion High School serve students ages 5–22, delivering excellence in special education that fosters personal growth and lifelong learning. For adults, they offer:

Employment training and paid work experience

FUN Club – offering social engagement and mentoring opportunities

Supportive housing options

Counseling services

Every program is designed to help individuals thrive, build skills, and make meaningful contributions to their communities.

For over 60 years, Little Friends has been a leader in autism services, disability support, and community-based programs. Their mission is rooted in dignity and respect, focusing on:

Improving communication and life skills

Building independence and confidence

Creating safe, healthy, and happy environments

Little Friends is proud to be accredited by The Council on Quality and Leadership, affirming our commitment to quality care and measurable impact.

As LF enters the next 60 years, its programs will continue to expand and evolve to address the increasing needs of the community.

Spotlight Guest: Mike Briggs, President & CEO