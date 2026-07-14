Naperville Junior Woman’s Club supports the community

Founded in 1967, the Naperville Junior Woman’s Club is a nonprofit organization dedicated to making a positive impact in the Naperville community through volunteer service, charitable giving, leadership, and friendship. For nearly six decades, the club has brought together women who share a passion for giving back while building meaningful connections with one another.

NJWC supports the community through a variety of service projects, fundraising efforts, and partnerships that make a meaningful difference throughout the year. One of the organization’s most valued relationships is its longtime partnership with Safety Town, where members help bring family-friendly events to life. Each spring, NJWC hosts Hoppy Easter at Safety Town, and every fall, the club welcomes hundreds of families for its popular Trick-or-Treat at Safety Town event. These fundraisers not only create memorable experiences for local children but also raise funds to support Safety Town and its mission of teaching children important safety skills.

The club is also proud to partner with Martin Avenue Apartments to host several annual events that bring joy to senior residents. Through the club’s “Adopt a Senior Program,” members organize the Spring Blossoms celebration, an Ice Cream Social during the summer, and a Thanksgiving Dinner that provides an opportunity to share a meal and meaningful conversation. These traditions reflect NJWC’s commitment to building relationships across generations while serving the community with compassion.

Helping the next generation of students with scholarships

In addition to hands-on volunteer work, NJWC raises funds to support scholarships for local students and provides financial assistance to organizations and programs that strengthen the Naperville community. Every dollar raised through its fundraising events is reinvested locally, helping expand educational opportunities and support worthwhile community initiatives.

Continued success through community partnerships

Community partnerships also play a vital role in NJWC’s success. Through its Sponsorship Program, local businesses and organizations have the opportunity to support NJWC’s mission while gaining meaningful visibility throughout the year. Sponsors receive recognition at club events, on promotional materials, and across NJWC’s digital platforms, connecting their businesses with thousands of community members while demonstrating their commitment to giving back. These partnerships help expand the club’s impact and ensure that more resources are available to support local charitable programs, scholarships, and community initiatives.

What makes NJWC unique is the balance it offers between service and community. Members have opportunities to participate in volunteer projects, fundraising events, leadership roles, and social activities, making it easy to become involved in ways that fit their interests, schedules, and talents. Whether someone enjoys planning events, volunteering directly with community partners, serving on committees, or meeting new people while making a difference, there is a place for everyone within the club.

Joining the Naperville Junior Woman’s Club

Membership is open to women from Naperville and the surrounding communities—you do not have to live in Naperville to join. As the area continues to grow and evolve, NJWC welcomes women from all backgrounds, experiences, and stages of life who are looking for a meaningful way to become involved. Joining the Naperville Junior Woman’s Club is about more than volunteering—it’s about becoming part of a supportive network of women committed to strengthening the community through service, leadership, and friendship. Every member brings unique skills, ideas, and perspectives that help the organization continue its legacy of making the Naperville area a better place to live, work, and thrive. Whether through membership, sponsorship, or community participation, everyone has an opportunity to support NJWC’s mission and help create a lasting impact in the community.

Spotlight Guests: Patty Thomas, Vice President, and Kim York, Member