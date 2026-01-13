Benet Academy proposed stadium | CAVA opens | Waubonsie students’ Rome performance

Lisle residents sound off on Benet Academy athletic facilities proposal

The Lisle Village Board received an earful Monday as the elected body held a public hearing on Benet Academy’s proposed changes to its athletic facilities.

Supporters say Benet Academy is currently at a competitive disadvantage with its antiquated set-up, but critics are concerned with the impact the project would have on nearby residences.

Convicted felon arrested in Naperville for alleged gun possession

A convicted felon from Plainfield was arrested by Naperville police Saturday night for allegedly being found in possession of a loaded gun.

30-year-old Deion Kidd also faces other charges, including transportation or possession of open alcohol by driver and resisting a police officer.

Mediterranean meets fast casual as CAVA opens in Naperville

CAVA, a new fast–casual restaurant, officially opened in Naperville on Monday.

The chain is bringing its Mediterranean flavors to the Block 59 development.

Waubonsie Valley students ring in new year performing in Rome

Dozens of students in Waubonsie’s band program, along with faculty and family members, spent their New Year holiday in Rome, entertaining crowds with different performances.

The trip was topped off with an up-close view of a noteworthy former Chicagoan.

Neuqua hosts Tournament of Champions

Neuqua Valley boys swimming recently hosted eight IHSA state championship-winning programs, including Naperville Central, for a unique competition known as the Tournament of Champions at the Wildcat pool.

