Bicyclist fatally struck by car | Naperville North grad’s NFL debut | Gilmore Girls star visit

Bicyclist dies after being struck by Jeep in Naperville Saturday

A female bicyclist died Saturday after being hit by a car near the intersection of W. Ogden Avenue and Royal Saint George Drive in Naperville.

54-year-old Isabel Dimas-Jimenez was riding her bike through the crosswalk when she was struck by a Jeep which was turning southbound during a green light, authorities said.

Learn more about the incident.

Naperville North grad Bo Richter makes NFL debut with the Minnesota Vikings

Former Naperville North football and lacrosse star Bo Richter made his NFL debut for the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

The linebacker was elevated from the practice squad before the team’s week three game against the Houston Texans, where he recorded two tackles in a 34-7 victory for the Vikings.

Find out more about how he scored his spot with the team.

“The Third Gilmore Girl” author Kelly Bishop comes to Naperville

Tony-award-winning actress Kelly Bishop stopped by the Yellow Box Theatre at Community Christian Church in Naperville on Friday, Sept. 20, to discuss her book “The Third Gilmore Girl: A Memoir.”

Bishop is well-known for her role as Emily Gilmore on the show “Gilmore Girls,” but her performing career spans six decades, from Broadway to Hollywood.

Get a glimpse of the event, sponsored by Anderson’s Bookshop.

New golf practice facility honors longtime Naperville Park Board commissioner

A new golf practice facility dedicated to a long-serving Naperville Park Board commissioner opened at Naperbrook Golf Course on Wednesday.

The Naperville Park District held a ceremony to unveil the Marie Todd Practice Facility at the course at 22204 W. 111th St./Hassert Blvd. in Plainfield.

Find out more about the facility, and Marie Todd, the woman it is named for.

West Suburban Irish holds its fourth annual Irish Fest

West Suburban Irish held its fourth annual Irish Fest in downtown Naperville’s Central Park this past weekend, with festivities running on Friday and Saturday.

Live music, dance, food, and family-friendly fun at the event’s “Leprechaun Landing” were all a part of the celebration.

Take a look at some of the good times had at the fest.