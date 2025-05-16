Cell tower relocation approved | Naper Settlement Farmers Market returning | Fallen officers remembered

Naperville gives cell provider all-clear in relocating tower

The Naperville City Council, on an 8-1 vote, recently gave cell phone provider T-Mobile the go-ahead in relocating its telecommunications equipment off a municipal water tower and onto an adjacent freestanding tower.

In March, nearby residents shared concerns about the proposed freestanding tower’s construction, which is taking place at 1301 Clyde Drive.

Find out more about the tower relocation, and the reason it is occurring.

Fresh offerings planned for Naper Settlement Farmers Market

The Naper Settlement Farmers Market will return for a second summer this year, bringing some fresh offerings along the way.

Learn more about what you can find at this year’s market.

DuPage County Board allocates funds for food insecurity

The DuPage County Board on Tuesday approved the allocation of $500,000 to address food insecurity in Naperville and other communities throughout the region in the second half of this calendar year.

The funding comes by way of an agreement between the County of DuPage and the Northern Illinois Food Bank. The county’s funds cover the cost of procuring food and essential commodities, distributing it and other related expenses.

Naperville remembers fallen officers at Peace Officers Memorial Observance

The Naperville Police Department remembered local officers who died in the line of duty at its annual Peace Officers Memorial Observance on Thursday, May 15.

Watch the full event on our website.

Naperville’s recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month

The City of Naperville recently recognized Mental Health Awareness Month by way of a proclamation from Mayor Scott Wehrli.

The city’s proclamation notes agencies such as 360 Youth Services, Linden Oaks, and SamaraCare provide treatment and support to people dealing with such conditions as major depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety disorders, and substance use disorder.

Additionally, the proclamation spotlights the role organizations such as NAMI-DuPage, Interfaith Mental Health Coalition, and Kids Matter play in reducing the stigma of mental illness.