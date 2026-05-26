Centennial Beach drowning lawsuit | Naperville native earns World Cup spot | ‘Walking with Giants’

Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Naperville Park District in drowning case

The family of Manuel Rosales, the Streamwood man who drowned at Naperville’s Centennial Beach last summer, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Naperville Park District.

Rosales’ cause of death was ruled as accidental drowning last year; however, the lawsuit alleges several factors contributed to his death, including slow emergency response and negligence of lifeguards.

Find out more about the lawsuit and the park district’s response.

Naperville native Chris Brady makes Team USA World Cup roster

Naperville native and Chicago Fire goalie Chris Brady was recently named to the 2026 United States Men’s Soccer Team.

He was named one of three goalies on the roster, making his first official appearance with Team USA.

Learn more about Brady and his soccer career.

Naperville apartment fire causes $120K in damage

A fire at a Naperville apartment building Saturday evening caused $125,000 in damage.

The Naperville Fire Department said the fire was found in the kitchen of one of the third-floor units at a building on the 30W00 block of Capistrano Court.

Read more about the incident.

Brookdale Elementary celebrates 40 years of Bobcat pride

Teachers, alumni, and former staff members of Brookdale Elementary School gathered to honor the Naperville school’s 40th birthday last Thursday.

First opened in 1985, Brookdale came at a time when Indian Prairie School District 204 only had five elementary schools. Now it has 21.

Learn more about the school and the anniversary celebration.

New COD exhibit allows visitors to walk with great artists of the past

A new art installation at College of DuPage will showcase artists spanning the worlds of dance, theater, music, and visual art.

“Walking with Giants” is a free, walkable exhibit that will be displayed around campus, presented by the McAninch Arts Center and Cleve Carney Museum of Art at COD.

Hear more about the exhibit and see some of the artists highlighted.

Community, courage, and honor at the 2026 Naperville Memorial Day Parade

Naperville community members gathered downtown Monday morning for the city’s annual Memorial Day Parade.

It included more than 50 entries, with school bands, scouting troops, Gold Star families, and service organizations.

Watch the full parade on NCTV17.