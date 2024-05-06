Cocaine sales arrest | SamaraCare leader to retire | The Long Game

Chicago man arrested for allegedly selling cocaine in Naperville

After a three-month-long investigation, Naperville police arrested a Chicago man for alleged cocaine sales in the Naperville area. Pierre Prescott, 28, was charged with three counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

SamaraCare President and CEO Rev. Dr. Scott Mitchell announces retirement

Longtime SamaraCare President and CEO Rev. Dr. Scott Mitchell has announced his retirement.

Mitchell served in a variety of roles during his 36 years with the organization and has been the nonprofit’s leader since 1999. He has helped SamaraCare grow into a provider of in-person and online counseling, psychotherapy, autism, and psychiatric services.

Life Time planning fitness, resort facility in Naperville

Life Time, a growing Minnesota-based health and wellness business that is in the midst of a rebranding effort, has announced plans to construct a new facility on currently undeveloped 10.55 acres of land in Naperville.

The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission combed through Life Time’s plans for the proposal at the southeast corner of Route 59 and 103rd Street and gave a favorable recommendation to the decision-making city council.

Naperville North and Naperville Central compete at the Lyons Township boys gymnastics sectional

At the Lyons Township boys gymnastics sectional, both Naperville North and Naperville Central made the cut for the state meet.

The Huskies finished in third place behind Lyons and Downers Grove North with the Redhawks in fourth. This marks the first time that Naperville Central has qualified for state as a team since 1994.

Naperville connection to the new film “The Long Game”

Naperville resident Jeordano “Pete” Martinez recently appeared on 630 Naperville to speak about the 2024 movie “The Long Game.” The film tells the true story of Martinez’s uncle JB, who coached a Hispanic golf team to the 1957 Texas state championships.

