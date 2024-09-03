College gymnast from Plainfield killed | Naperville native wins Paralympics silver | Local businesses among nation’s fastest-growing

College gymnast from Plainfield killed in Wisconsin

A gymnast from Plainfield was shot and killed Friday in an off-campus apartment near her college in Wisconsin.

Kara Welsh was about to start her senior year at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Authorities say the 21-year-old was killed by a man she knew, following an altercation at the apartment.

A 23-year old suspect who has not yet been named is currently in custody.

Plainfield neighbors and friends of Welsh paid tribute to her memory by wrapping white ribbons around trees and light poles in their neighborhood on Monday. A message from her college chancellor noted her as a standout on her gymnastics team, having won an individual national title on the vault in 2023.

Naperville native Sarah Adam brings home silver in Paralympics wheelchair rugby

Wheelchair rugby player and Naperville native Sarah Adam continued to make history at the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

After becoming the first woman to play for Team USA in wheelchair rugby, the Naperville North graduate helped the U.S. earn the silver medal.

5 Naperville companies rank among nation’s fastest-growing businesses

The fastest-growing businesses in Naperville are also among the fastest-growing in the nation, according to a new listing.

The Inc. 5000 ranks the fastest-growing private companies in America, and five based in Naperville — plus another headquartered in Lombard with a longtime Naperville presence — made this year’s list.

Maintenance work at two downtown Naperville parking decks starts today

Maintenance work at two Naperville parking decks will kick off Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Both the Municipal Center Parking Deck at 400 S. Eagle St., and the Van Buren Parking Deck at 43. W. Van Buren Ave. will undergo some upgrades, as part of a multi-year maintenance plan.

Naperville celebrates end of summer with Last Fling, Labor Day Parade

This past weekend saw another successful Last Fling from the Naperville Jaycees, as a final sign-off to the summer.

The fun capped off with the annual Labor Day Parade, held on Monday.

