Contractor killed in train accident | 2026 city budget adopted | Spirit Christmas opens

Naperville city contractor dies after snow removal equipment hit by train

A city of Naperville contractor was killed Monday when the snow removal equipment he was driving at the Naperville train station was hit by a freight train.

Convicted felon accused of bringing loaded gun to Naperville Lucky Strike Lot

A convicted felon accused of bringing a loaded gun to a Naperville bowling alley parking lot will remain in jail while awaiting trial.

Chicago resident Asante Glover, 35, allegedly had the firearm in his car outside of Lucky Strike Naperville.

Naperville council adopts 2026 budget; includes Mobile Crisis Intervention Team

After months of deliberation, the Naperville City Council on Tuesday solidified the municipal 2026 budget, which totals $685.34 million and is a 6.8% increase from the 2025 budget.

The adopted budget includes funding for the mobile crisis intervention team program for the Naperville Police Department.

Spirit Christmas opens new Naperville location

Spirit Christmas, a sister store of Spirit Halloween, has opened a location in Naperville this year at 336 Illinois Route 59.

Blood donations sought during the holiday season

Local blood donation centers are asking the public to consider giving the gift of life by donating blood, as there’s typically a drop in supply during the holiday season.

