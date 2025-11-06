Data center proposal debated | Eagle Street Gateway open | NNHS boys soccer head to state 

Naperville residents continue sounding off on data center proposal

More than 40 residents stepped up to the microphone at the Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission’s third public hearing for a proposed data center at the site of the since-razed former Nokia, or Alcatel-Lucent, building along the I-88 corridor.

Perceived property value declines, as well as health and noise impact concerns, were shared during the 4-hour hearing at the commission’s meeting.

Read more to see what residents are saying and how the developer is responding.

DuPage, Will County candidates filed for March primary

DuPage and Will County candidates have filed nominating petitions for the general primary election on March 17 of next year. Monday was the last day to file for the spring ballot.

Find out the candidates running for election and reelection next year.

New Eagle Street Gateway improves Naperville Riverwalk accessibility

The Eagle Street Gateway project, which broke ground in March of this year in Naperville, is finished and open to the public.

A key goal of the project was to improve accessibility between the upper and lower paths along the Riverwalk.

Learn more about the improvements to the gateway and other upcoming projects.

New turf on the way for fields in IPSD 204

New turf fields are set to replace playing surfaces at all three high schools in Indian Prairie School District 204 — and all before the start of next school year.

The school board this week approved a $3.1 million purchase for synthetic turf, track resurfacing, goal post replacement, and associated services through a purchasing co-op called Omnia Partners.

Read more about the upcoming project.

Naperville North boys soccer heads to state after 4-0 supersectional win over Normal

For the second time in three years, Naperville North boys soccer is heading to state. The Huskies had an offensive outburst in the second half to win 4-0 over Normal Community High School.

North moves on to the 3A state semifinals to face 2024 state runner-up, Lane Tech, on Friday night at Hoffman Estates.

Take a look at some of the highlights from the game.