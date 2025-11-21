Data center recommendation | DMV location change | Downtown Naperville song 

Naperville commission gives data center favorable recommendation

The Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday gave a favorable recommendation to a proposed data center at the former Nokia, or Alcatel-Lucent, site near the I-88 corridor.

Karis Critical Data Center first presented its data center proposal in September, and an outcry from nearby residents occurred at multiple meetings.

Naperville DMV changes locations

The Naperville DMV has changed locations.

The Illinois Secretary of State DMV at 931 W. 75th St., Suite 161, closed permanently on Thursday. The new Naperville location, at 1771 W. Diehl Rd., Suite 110, will open today at noon.

Normal business hours will begin at the new site starting Saturday, Nov. 22.

New ice skating rink opens at Block 59 in Naperville

A new outdoor ice skating rink has opened at Naperville’s Block 59.

City of Naperville and Block 59 officials, along with community members, celebrated the grand opening of The Rink Thursday morning with a ribbon-cutting.

Benet Academy football hires Super Bowl Champion James White as next head coach

Following the retirement of longtime head football coach, Pat New, Benet Academy announced that Super Bowl Champion James White will be the program’s new head coach.

White won three Super Bowls as a running back for the New England Patriots over his eight-year NFL career, which spanned 2014-2021. He is currently working as the assistant running backs coach for the University of Illinois.

Local artist goes viral with ‘Downtown Naperville’ song

There’s a new song sweeping the suburbs, focused on an Aurora native’s love for his neighboring town.

Sean Sacramento’s recently released track “Downtown Naperville” has gone viral.

Naperville police take part in Thanksgiving safe driving initiative

The Naperville Police Department is taking part in a statewide effort to encourage safe driving this Thanksgiving season, kicking off today and running through Dec. 2.

They’ll be keeping a watchful eye for impaired drivers, seat-belt violations, distracted drivers, and speeders, reminding the public to “Click it or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”

Those planning to celebrate with alcohol or cannabis should plan ahead, making sure they have a designated driver, taxi, ride-share service, or public transportation lined up to get them home. Party hosts should offer non-alcoholic beverages and help arrange rides home, police say. If you spot an impaired driver on the road, officials recommend pulling over to a safe spot and calling 911.

NCTV17’s Elizabeth Braham Spencer receives top award from KidsMatter

NCTV17 Executive Director Elizabeth Braham Spencer was recently honored by Naperville nonprofit KidsMatter with their Kids’ Champion Award.

