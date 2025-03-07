Daylight saving time | DuPage officials encourage measles vaccination | Willard Scott House

Spring forward, daylight saving time kicks off this weekend

The time to spring forward is nearly here! Daylight saving time takes effect this Sunday, March 9, at 2 a.m., when clocks will jump an hour forward.

While most smart devices automatically adjust the time, be sure to check appliances like microwaves, ovens, analog and digital clocks, and vehicles, which may need to be manually changed.

Fire officials remind the public to use this shift as a time to test smoke and carbon monoxide detectors at home and replace batteries if needed.

DuPage County health officials encourage measles vaccination

The DuPage County Health Department is reminding residents of the importance of the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccination in light of the recent measles outbreaks noted in several states.

The prompt comes ahead of spring break with a special plea for those planning to travel to make sure they are immunized.

Learn more about measles symptoms and how to protect yourself against the virus.

Historic Willard Scott House finds new owners in Naperville real estate team

Naperville’s historic Willard Scott House has found new owners.

Real estate partners Bridget Salela and Walt Burrell will be making the house at 101 N. Washington Street their new office.

Find out more about the Willard Scott House and its unique features.

Ranch View Elementary students and staff leave their mark on new expansion

Students and staff from Ranch View Elementary School forever left their mark during a beam signing event celebrating the school’s expansion.

Nearly 600 students and 80 staff members put their signatures on a steel beam that will be placed overhead in one of the school’s new classrooms.

Find out more about Ranch View Elementary’s upcoming expansion.

Local hockey teams competing in the Blackhawk Cup semifinals

Two local hockey teams are competing in the Blackhawk Cup semifinals this weekend.

On Saturday, Benet Academy will take on Loyola in the Red Division bracket after stunning Glenbrook North 4-3 in double overtime.

On Sunday, the Warriors Hockey Club continues its state championship defense against Chicago North in the Combined Division bracket, following a dominant 6-0 quarterfinal victory over Lake Zurich.

The winning teams will compete in the Blackhawk Cup championship games on Sunday, March 16, at the United Center.