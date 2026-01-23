Deep chill continues | Naperville Restaurant Week | New downtown restaurant

Deep chill to continue into Saturday with cold weather advisory issued

An Arctic blast has hit the Naperville area, with an extreme cold warning in effect until noon today. Friday’s high will be an icy -1. The National Weather Service has also issued a cold weather advisory for the area, in effect from noon today through 9 a.m. Saturday.

Wind chills dropping down to 40 below are expected during the warning, and to 30 below during the advisory. Under those conditions, frostbite can set in within 10 minutes, so officials recommend staying inside and layering up with protective clothing if heading outside.

City officials also recommend checking in on loved ones and neighbors who may need extra help.

The deep chill has caused local school districts to turn to e-learning on Friday, and the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County to close its facilities and preserves. With many groups altering programs and activities for the day, it’s best to confirm before heading out.

Naperville Humane Society shares cold weather pet safety tips

During this cold stretch, the Naperville Area Humane Society says it’s important to remember that our furry friends need to stay warm too.

Read some tips from the NAHS about caring for pets in the cold.

New flavors and experiences with Naperville Restaurant Week

Naperville Restaurant Week kicks off today with special deals on dining running through Feb. 8. This year, more than 60 Naperville restaurants will be taking part, with offers ranging from daily discounts to prix fixe menus.

Learn more about all the tasty options around town to try out during Restaurant Week.

Naperville to welcome The Belmont at former Catch 35 location

Speaking of restaurants, this summer there will be a new one to try in downtown Naperville.

The Belmont American Steakhouse will be taking over the space formerly occupied by Catch 35, at 35 S. Washington St.

Learn more about the restaurant and who’s behind it.

Paper Source makes a move

In another small bit of downtown Naperville news, Paper Source will be shifting locations…but not going far. The business, formerly located at 215 S. Main St., will be making a move a few doors down to 227 S. Main St.

Scarves with messages of kindness appear on Naperville statues

A gesture of warmth has been spotted in downtown Naperville during this icy blast.

Colorful handmade scarves have been spotted on a number of statues in the area, accompanied by a handwritten note offering an act of kindness.

Take a look at these scarved statues and learn what the note says.