Energy assistance program | Park district recognition | International Festival

Energy assistance for low-income customers launching soon in DuPage

A program that supports energy expenses for low-income households is launching soon for 2026, with expanded eligibility and funding available from the DuPage County Community Services Department.

The program, known as LIHEAP — or the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program — aims to help qualifying households with one-time benefits to pay their bills for electricity, natural gas and/or propane, and to pay for utility reconnection or furnace repair.

Find out more about who’s eligible and how to apply.

Park district receives statewide recognition

The Illinois Association of Park Districts recently named the Naperville Park District to its annual Best of the Best Awards program for a collaborative local effort designed to promote mental health.

The district received the IAPD’s award in the partnership category for work with Max’s Mission on the mural installation at the Rothermel Skate Facility within Centennial Park, 500 W. Jackson Ave.

Park Board President Leslie Ruffing spoke to the recognition at a meeting Thursday, Sept. 10. She said the recognition is the net result of strong collaborative opportunities within Naperville and the value green spaces play within communities to enhance mental health.

IPSD 204 monitoring behavior incidents through new dashboard

As administrators in Indian Prairie School District 204 continue to monitor student behavior and discipline, they have a new tool to help this year.

The district has launched a new behavior dashboard that tracks the location, time of day, day of week, type of incident and incidents by grade level across all 34 schools.

Find out how the tool will help the district better use its resources to handle behavior incidents.

Inaugural International Festival brings cultural connection to Naperville

Sights, sounds, and celebrations from around the world came to Naperville Saturday, Sept. 12, for the first-ever International Festival.

The event, hosted by the Sister Cities Foundation, expanded on the past years’ Hispanic Heritage Festival, opening it up to more cultures and traditions.

Take a look at some of the festivities.

Naperville All Abilities Fair celebrates disability representation in business

Naperville-area businesses both owned and operated by, and created for, individuals with disabilities showcased their services at the Sept. 12 All Abilities Vendor Fair.

The fair was hosted by Good Shepherd Church in partnership with Front Porch Church.

Find out more about the event.