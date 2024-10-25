Fatal car crash | 7 Brew opens | North QB is Chicago Bears All-Star

Wheaton woman dies after Naperville crash that sent car into pond

A Wheaton woman died from injuries she received in a car crash in Naperville on Wednesday, in which her SUV ended up in a pond.

The two-car collision happened near the intersection of South Naper Boulevard and Hobson Road around 8 p.m.

7 Brew coffee shop welcomed to Naperville with a ribbon-cutting

On Wednesday afternoon, the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce officially welcomed drive-thru coffee shop 7 Brew with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

After a year of planning and construction, the coffee stand opened its windows at 1203 Iroquois Ave on Oct. 14.

DuPage County Clerk files countersuit against county officials over bill dispute

DuPage County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek has filed a lawsuit against County Board Chair Deborah Conroy, Auditor Bill White and the County Board amid an ongoing tussle over operational procedures related to paying vendors’ bills.

In her suit, Kaczmarek argues she has the statutory authority to control internal operations within her office and autonomously can procure her own equipment, materials, and service contracts to perform her elected duties.

Naperville North QB Jacob Bell named Chicago Bears All-Star

Naperville North quarterback Jacob Bell has been named the Chicago Bears High School All-Star of the Week.

In a thrilling game against Homewood-Flossmoor, Bell completed 27-for-39 passes, throwing for 330 yards with seven passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns. He helped bring the Huskies back from a 15-point deficit with two minutes left in regulation and they would go on to win 63-62 in double overtime.

Bell, who is committed to Ball State, has thrown at least two touchdown passes in every game this season. The Huskies are set to face Carl Sandburg tonight in their final regular season matchup.

How new classes would expand high school options in IPSD 204

Students at the three high schools in Indian Prairie School District 204 may have five new course offerings next year, helping them explore in-demand careers, delve deep into social sciences, or collaborate artistically with peers.

Board members called the courses proposed during Monday’s board of education meeting “exciting opportunities” for students.

Downtown Naperville holds Halloween Hop this Sunday

Trick-or-treaters are invited to grab their bags and head to downtown Naperville this Sunday, Oct. 27, for the annual Halloween Hop.

From 10 a.m. to noon, more than 50 local businesses will be handing out both candy and non-candy treats to costumed kids. A full list of participating merchants can be found on the Downtown Naperville website. The Naperville Trolley will also be on hand, offering free Trick or Treat Trolley Rides.

Trick or Treat at Naper Settlement on Sunday

And if you’re up for more trick-or-treating on Sunday, you can swing by Naper Settlement.

They’ll be hosting their annual trick or treat event that day from noon to 4 p.m., or while candy supplies last. Kids can visit each historical building on the museum’s campus to get a goodie. Those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult, and last entry to the grounds is 3 p.m.

Those looking to have some extra fun can enter the family costume contest, signing in at the judging station before 1:30 p.m., when judging will start. Prizes will be given to best costume, best family theme, and most creative costume. The Trick or Treat at Naper Settlement event costs $5 per person, but kids under 4 get in free. Registration is available on the museum’s website.

Weekend weather outlook

Another sunny fall weekend is ahead for Naperville. Though Friday morning started with some clouds, the afternoon should see sunshine with a high temperature of 65.

More sunny skies are predicted on Saturday, though temperatures will drop slightly, with a high of 57. Sunday will see more of the same, with sunshine and a high of 61.

Keep up-to-date with your daily weather outlook on the NCTV17 weather webpage.