Gold Star donors recognition | Inaugural NNU film festival | New Naperville Central AD

Gold Star Families Memorial Monument donors’ recognition

Donors of the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument at Veterans Park will be recognized through the installation of a stone at the site.

The project, first announced last month, was approved at Thursday’s park board meeting.

Members of the Gold Star Committee, which helmed the monument placement last year, suggested the addition of the donors’ stone as a token of appreciation for their support.

Naper Settlement’s final farmers market of year on Tuesday

Naper Settlement will hold its final farmers market of the season on Tuesday, September 17, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Fresh produce, handcrafted items, and other goods from more than 25 local vendors will be available for purchase. There will also be live music from River Valley Rangers from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and an educational class titled “The Past, Present, and Future of Victory Gardens to Meet Your Family’s Food Needs,” at 5 p.m.

This was the inaugural year for the farmers market at Naper Settlement.

Naperville Neighbors United to host film festival on diverse topics

Naperville Neighbors United (NNU) is hosting an inaugural film festival, screening three movies covering diverse topics.

The event titled “Keeping it Reel” will take place at the Matrix Club on Sept. 22 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Naperville’s Hispanic Heritage Festival connected cultures in Central Park

The Naperville Sister Cities Commission held its annual Hispanic Heritage Festival at Central Park in Downtown Naperville on Saturday, September 14.

With performances, food vendors, shopping, and more, the festival filled the park with vibrant music and Hispanic culture.

Naper Pride Fest celebrates inclusion

Also on Saturday, Naper Pride hosted its third Naper Pride Fest at Naper Settlement.

The family-friendly event, which ran from noon to 10 pm, featured live entertainment, more than 70 vendors, a beer garden area for those over 21, and food trucks.

Jeff Plackett steps into new Redhawk role as athletic director

Jeff Plackett has been a familiar face and voice in the Naperville Central High School community for over two decades.

From calling touchdowns as the PA announcer at Central football games to calling out plays for a powerhouse Redhawk girls water polo team, Plackett now answers the call as the new athletic director for Naperville Central.

