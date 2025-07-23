Heat advisory | Second Guzman y Gomez | DuPage County Fair 

Heat advisory issued for the Naperville area

A heat advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Naperville area, in effect from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 10 p.m. Thursday.

Heat index values are expected to peak in the afternoon, reaching around 100 to 110. There’s also a chance for a few isolated storms during that time.

The high temperatures and humidity may cause heat-related illnesses. The NWS advises drinking plenty of fluids, staying in air-conditioned areas, staying out of the sun, and checking in on the elderly, the sick, and anyone without air conditioning.

Naperville has cooling centers for those in need, including all three branches of the Naperville Public Library and the Municipal Center.

Guzman y Gomez planning a second Naperville location

Guzman y Gomez Mexican Kitchen is planning a second location in Naperville.

The fast-casual restaurant chain hopes to set up shop along Route 59 in the Fox River Commons shopping center.

Learn more about the proposed restaurant.

DuPage County Fair kicks off on Thursday

The DuPage County Fair kicks off Thursday at the DuPage Event Center and Fairgrounds in Wheaton at 2015 Manchester Road.

The four-day community event will feature a new historical exhibit showcasing farm and home tools from the late 1800s and early 1900s, as well as returning regulars: animals, carnival rides, entertainment, music, and food. There will also be a drone light show to cap off the night on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Also new this year is cashless entry at the gates. Guests will need to pay with a card at the gate kiosks or purchase tickets online in advance. Some food vendors may still take cash.

Naperville businesses bring indoor fun with rock climbing and virtual golf

Two new Naperville businesses are offering residents ways to stay active while also beating the heat.

ABC Climbing Academy and Clubhouse540 are two additions to the community that bring sports indoors.

Learn more about the new businesses.

National Night Out activities begin in Naperville on August 4

National Night Out festivities return to Naperville this August for a two-day celebration of police and community partnership.

The fun starts with the city’s free National Night Out kick-off event at the Fry Family YMCA on Aug. 4, followed by 39 local neighborhoods hosting events on Aug. 5.

Find out what’s in store at the two-day celebrations.