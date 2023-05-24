High-speed chase ends in Naperville | New North Central College Masters program | IHSA State Tennis Tournament

High-speed chase ends in Naperville

An Oswego man led police on a high-speed chase, reaching speeds of up to 150 mph while heading west on I-88, near the Washington Street exit in Naperville. Learn more about the incident.

North Central College to offer Master of Nursing Program

Naperville’s North Central College will soon be offering a Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) degree program.

The program launches in fall 2023, and will offer four specialty graduate nursing tracks: Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP), Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP), Nurse Executive Leader and Nurse Educator. There will also be a Post-Masters PRN certificate program.

Applications for the program are now being accepted.

Five Naperville stores cited for selling tobacco to minors

Eighty-two businesses were part of the Naperville Police Departments’ most recent compliance check of tobacco and alternative nicotine products. Five establishments failed the test, as they were not complying with the minimum age tobacco laws that prohibit the selling of the product to anyone under the age of 21 years old.

The following businesses failed the compliance check.

Royal Smokeshop, 2863 95th St. #115

Smoke O Vapor, 686 S Route 59

Smoke Arena, 1570 W Ogden Ave. #104

Casey’s, 20 E Ogden Ave.

U Smoke, 931 E Ogden Ave. #107

Tobacco and alternative nicotine product retailers are given educational packets and are notified that compliance checks will occur in the near future.

DuPage County Eliminates Impact Fee Program

The DuPage County Board has voted to repeal the Fair Share Road Improvement Impact Fee Ordinance. According to the DuPage County press release, the move will save builders, developers, and homeowners almost $1 million dollars per year.

The fee was implemented in 1988 for highway capital improvement and was designed during a time of major population and economic growth.

DuPage County Board Chair, Deborah Conroy, says that by eliminating the fee, the county will streamline construction processes and give developers more reasons to locate new building projects or improve existing buildings in the county.

All six local high schools will compete at the IHSA state tennis meet

The State 1A and 2A boys tennis tournaments begin tomorrow as all six local schools will have singles and doubles players competing.

Over the weekend, Naperville North won the Willowbrook 2A sectional, Neuqua Valley edged Waubonsie Valley and Metea Valley to win the Metea 2A sectional. Benet Academy won its own 1A sectional championship.