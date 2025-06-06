India Day scaled-back celebration | West Nile mosquitoes in DuPage | Hockey champ throws first pitch

India Day celebration scaled back to only feature parade

This year, Naperville’s annual India Day celebration will be scaled back, according to the Indian Community Outreach, which announced that this year’s event will only feature a parade.

It will cancel the day-long festival held on Rotary Hill and the evening concert that typically closes out the event.

Find out why the decision was made.

Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in DuPage County

The DuPage County Health Department has confirmed the first batches of mosquitoes in DuPage County this year to test positive for West Nile Virus.

The affected batches were discovered on May 27 in Roselle, Medinah, Clarendon Hills, and Burr Ridge.

Find out what advice health officials are giving to help “fight the bite” to prevent transmission.

Naperville resident and college hockey national champion Zack Sharp throws out first pitch at White Sox game

Naperville resident and NCAA Men’s Hockey National Champion Zack Sharp took to the mound before the Chicago White Sox game against the Detroit Tigers to throw out the first pitch.

Learn more about Sharp and watch him make that honorary throw at Rate Field.

Naperville teens create assistive device for visually impaired swimmers

Four Naperville teens have designed a product that could revolutionize exercise for the visually impaired.

Kyle Wang, Allen Xu, Aiden Xie and Steven He collaborated to create Eyerobic, an assistive headband that helps the visually impaired swim and hopefully in the future, run.

Learn more about their invention.

Welch Elementary School celebrates fifth graders with clap out

Tuesday marked Indian Prairie School District 204’s last day of school, and the fifth graders at Welch Elementary School got a special exit. The outgoing class was cheered on during a clap out.

Watch some of the fun and hear from some of the kids about what the tradition meant to them.

Concerts in Your Park begin this Sunday, June 8

The Naperville Park District’s tradition of live music at local parks continues this summer. The Concerts in Your Park series kicks off this Sunday at Queensbury Greens, 1520 Brookdale Road, with a performance by Scarlett’s Fire.

Sunday’s concert will be one of six to take place this summer, with a variety of bands performing at different area parks on various Sundays: June 8, 22, 29, and July 13, 20, 27. The events are free, with the public invited to grab a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the shows, which run from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The full lineup of parks and performers can be found on the park district’s website.

Air quality alert extended through Friday

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has extended the air quality alert for Naperville and the surrounding areas through Friday, until midnight.

The agency has enacted another Air Pollution Action Day due to smoke from Canadian wildfires, which has blown into the area. Ozone and particulate levels have risen into the “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” category. Those with pulmonary or respiratory conditions, as well as young children, should avoid being outside for prolonged periods.

Current air quality levels can be tracked on the AirNow website.