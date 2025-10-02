Local school districts in nation’s top 75 | The George opening | Veteran gifted home

Naperville-area school districts rank among nation’s top 75, state’s top 15

Naperville-area school districts are among the top 75 in the country, and among the top 15 in the state, according to a recent ranking by Niche.

Find out where the local districts ranked, and where area schools landed in the best schools in Illinois listings.

The George set to open in downtown Naperville today

New restaurant The George is set to open its doors in downtown Naperville on Thursday afternoon.

Located at the former Bev’s location at 245 S. Washington St., The George will offer classic American tavern fare.

Learn more about the restaurant and how its name pays tribute to notable Georges in Naperville history.

Naperville home built to honor local veteran

During a homecoming unlike any other, the community honored U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Tomee Phetsisouk as he was given keys to a brand-new home, mortgage-free, in south Naperville as part of the Built to Honor program.

Watch the touching moment where Phetsisouk and his family were welcomed into their new home.

Naperville Park District considering use of Naperville North High School turf

The Naperville Park District could use new synthetic turf fields that are being installed at Naperville North School, based on a preliminary discussion at last Thursday’s park board meeting.

Naperville School District 203 is in the process of installing two new fields on the west end of the high school’s campus, south of the main stadium. The fields are designed to accommodate soccer, football, and lacrosse, and could accommodate some of the park district’s recreation programs.

While it is subject to change, the park district has expressed interest in using the fields two nights a week in March, April, May, September, and October. An intergovernmental agreement between the park district and school district would have to be drawn up for the proposal to move forward.

Golfers from local schools advance to sectionals

The girls golf regionals were held earlier this week across the state, resulting in six Naperville-area schools sending golfers onto the sectional round.

Metea Valley finished in second place as a team at the West Aurora regional, while Benet Academy took home its fourth consecutive regional championship at the Glenbard West regional.

Naperville North senior Addyson Ciganek won the Glenbard West individual championship in a two-hole playoff against Benet freshman Lauren Gauss.