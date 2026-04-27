Overnight parking review | Beidelman goodbye | NFL deals for local alums

Transportation Advisory Board to review overnight parking policies in Naperville

Changes to Naperville’s overnight parking ordinance could be on the docket in the road ahead as city officials consider a number of possible scenarios.

Members of the Naperville Transportation Advisory Board are set to analyze the current setup and potentially offer up one or more recommendations, based on a directive from the city council.

Read more about the recent overnight parking discussion.

‘It’s time’: Beidelman Furniture prepares to say goodbye

For 165 years, Beidelman Furniture, located at the corner of Washington Street and Jackson Avenue in downtown Naperville, has been a notable fixture in the city.

After more than a century and a half in business, Beidelman will be closing its doors this week on Wednesday, April 29.

Hear from the owners as they reflect on the business’s legacy in Naperville.

Former Naperville-area students sign NFL deals

It was an exciting weekend for a pair of former Naperville-area football players.

On Friday, Naperville Central alum Jayden Reed signed a three-year, $50.25 million contract extension with the Green Bay Packers.

On Saturday, after going unselected in the 2026 NFL Draft, former Neuqua Valley quarterback Mark Gronowski signed as an undrafted free agent with the Miami Dolphins. He will compete for a roster spot this summer following a decorated college career with South Dakota State and the University of Iowa.

Naperville Park Board to name construction manager for Frontier activity center

The Naperville Park Board is in the preliminary stages of issuing its second contract as work on the new community activity center at the Frontier Sports Complex that was a part of the approved March bond referendum gets underway.

Board members on Thursday discussed issuing a construction management services contract in advance of an official vote next month.

Read more about the recent discussion, and what board members had to say about the plans in motion.

First Oberweis Scoop Shop opens Tuesday in Naperville Giordano’s

Oberweis will open its first Scoop Shop on Tuesday, April 28, inside the Giordano’s at 119 South Main Street.

Find out more about this sweet pairing and what the shop will be serving up.

Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead

It’s Make Plans Monday, with a look ahead at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.

April 29 – Strength and Honor Lunch by Naperville Responds for Veterans at Bobak’s Signature Events

April 29 – Welcome Spring Garden Walk at Cantigny

April 30 – Golden Days (Adults 55+) Outdoor Chair Yoga at Naper Settlement

April 30 – Illinois Humanities Community Conversations: History Belongs to all of Us at Naper Settlement

April 30 – Naperville Cemetery Walking Tour at Naper Settlement

April 30 – Loteria at the Library at Naper Boulevard Library

May 1 – Bird Walk at McDowell Grove

May 1 – Naperville Sunrise Rotary Drive-By Diaper Drive at Naperville Country Club

May 1 – Naperville VFW Benefit Plant Sale at Naperville VFW

May 2 – Solar Saturday with Naperville Astronomical Association

May 2 – Spring Wildflower Walk at Knoch Knolls Nature Center

May 2 – Shop the Block – A Market for Mom & More at Block 59

May 2 – First Division Museum Guided Tour at Cantigny

May 2, 3 – Cinco De Mayo Celebration at Fox Valley Mall

May 3 – Naperville Holistic Health Fair at Marriott Chicago – Naperville

May 3 – Walk MS at Riverwalk Grand Pavilion

May 3 – The Naperville Men’s Glee Club presents From College Days to Kindred Voices at Knox Presbyterian Church