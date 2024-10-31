Theft while on pre-trial release | Ballot rundown | Halloween safety

Naperville woman charged with Home Depot theft while on pre-trial release for other alleged theft

A Naperville woman was arrested Tuesday for an alleged theft at a Naperville Home Depot while she was on pre-trial release for another alleged theft that took place in June.

Florence Twu, 41, has been charged with one count of burglary and one count of retail theft in the new incident.

Find out more about what happened in both cases.

What’s on the ballot in Naperville? Check out our election rundown

From the national to the hyper-local — and everything in between — Naperville voters will see a long list of decisions about elected officials and important issues on their ballots come Nov. 5.

Need to prep for the polls? Check out this ballot recap for both DuPage County and Will County voters in Naperville to see all the top races, referendums and who’s running for what.

Naperville’s Jung Family Painting celebrates 20th anniversary by giving back

A local painting business is celebrating its 20th anniversary by giving back.

Jung Family Painting has spread color throughout the community for the past two decades with its painting services and philanthropic mission.

Discover how they’ve combined those two passions.

Naperville North hosts the District 203 Crosstown Classic races

Earlier this month nearly 1,000 elementary school kids took part in this year’s Naperville School District 203 Crosstown Classic races, held at Naperville North High School.

Kids from kindergarten through fifth grade signed up for the annual event, which has encouraged kids to “run because you can” for over a decade.

Get a glimpse of the races and learn how the Crosstown Classic tradition began.

NPD offers Halloween safety tips

Halloween is here, and that means kids will be heading out tonight to comb their neighborhoods for goodies as they trick or treat.

But the Naperville Police Department says it also means that kids and motorists need to give some extra thought to safety as they prepare for all the fun.

Here’s a quick review of some safety tips from the NPD to help celebrate Halloween safely.

Celebrating Diwali, the Festival of Lights

Today also marks the start of Diwali, one of the most celebrated Hindu festivals, though it’s also observed by several other faiths.

Known as the Festival of Lights, this five-day festival marks the new year in the Hindu calendar, and commemorates the victory of good over evil. Rows of oil lamps are often lit outside of homes to mark the prevalence of light over darkness. Traditional celebrations include parties, fireworks displays, feasts, and prayers.

In Naperville, there will be an Diwali party held at Absolute BBQ, 5019 Ace Ln., #103, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2. The event will feature a full buffet, DJ, dancing, and karaoke, and will be a fundraiser to benefit local nonprofit Holy Mission. Ticket information is available on the event website.